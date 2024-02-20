Khruangbin Share New Single 'May Ninth' & Extend North American Tour

Khruangbin have today shared the song “May Ninth” from their forthcoming new album A LA SALA.

The wistful, mid-tempo track exudes the band's signature warmth thanks to its American roots-inspired guitar lines and airy vocals — if you listen closely, you can actually hear birds singing in the background. It's another example of how Khruangbin utilizes environmental sounds both natural and man-made as textures, and how A LA SALA achieves such interconnected set-and-setting-ness. Pre-order A LA SALA HERE.

A LA SALA, Khruangbin's first LP in four years, is out April 5 on Dead Oceans in partnership with Night Time Stories Ltd. The band previously shared “A Love International,” a song illustrating the reflective, celebratory nature of A LA SALA with its heartfelt vocal flutterings underneath propulsive guitar and bass interplay.

Khruangbin have also expanded their recently announced North American tour, which will see the band play the Coachella, Boston Calling and Bonnaroo music festivals as well as multiple nights at Denver's iconic Red Rocks, New York's Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, Berkeley's Greek Theatre and more. Tickets are on sale now. Click HERE for more information and see below for all dates.

From the get-go, Khruangbin's journey has been emphatically its own: a sound and visual representation with few precedents, ignoring pop expectations, relying only on internal inspirations, and a multitude of visions. It's a mindset of penetrating the self, connecting to the surrounding world, modeling your own life experiences.

The building blocks then for A LA SALA's 12 songs were jigsaw pieces found in Khruangbin's creative past, parts of the band not lost, but not yet tapped into. Having stockpiled ideas originally set down as off-the-cuff recordings (voice-memos made at sound-checks, on long voyages, as absentminded epiphanies), they began fitting those pieces together in the studio for A LA SALA.

Over the last two years Khruangbin has remained unwavering in their musical vision, selling out shows at New York City's Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles' Greek Theatre and London's Alexandra Palace.

They've released five live LPs showcasing their stage prowess - featuring storied guests such as Toro y Moi, Men I Trust and Nubya Garcia - collaborated with Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré honoring Vieux's late father, Ali Farka Touré, with the album Ali highlighted everywhere from The New York Times and NPR (“labyrinthine fusion of dub, blues and Malian grooves,”), to GQ who says “there's a placelessness to the band Khruangbin that, counterintuitively, gives them their gravity.”

That same year the band released their second collaborative EP with Leon Bridges, the sultry, chart-topping Texas Moon, which arrived to widespread acclaim from The New York Times, NPR, Uproxx, Vulture, FADER while pushing the boundaries of psychedelic R&B.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

4/14/24 - Coachella - Indio, CA

4/18/24 - Alex Madonna Expo Center - San Luis Obispo, CA*

4/19/24 - Alex Madonna Expo Center - San Luis Obispo, CA*

4/21/24 - Coachella - Indio, CA

4/23/24 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV *

4/24/24 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV *

4/26/24 - Revel - Albuquerque, NM *

4/27/24 - Revel - Albuquerque, NM *

5/21/24 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA ^

5/22/24 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA ^

5/23/24 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA ^

5/25/24 - Boston Calling - Boston, MA

5/26/24 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY ^

5/28/24 - Rockin' At The Knox - Buffalo, NY ^

5/29/24 - Jacob's Pavillion - Cleveland, OH ^

5/31/24 - History - Toronto, ON ^

6/1/24 - History - Toronto, ON ^

6/2/24 - History - Toronto, ON ^

6/4/24 -The Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI ^

6/7/24 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL

6/8/24 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL ^

6/9/24 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL ^

6/11/24 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

6/14/24 - Bonnaroo - Manchester, TN

7/4/24 - Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, DK

7/6/24 - Werchter Festival - Werchter, BE

7/7/24 - Down The Rabbit Hole - Ewijk, NE

7/10/24 - Jardin Sonore - Vitrolles, FR

7/11/24 - Musilac Festival - Aix-les-Bains, FR

7/12/24 – Bilbao BBK - Bilbao, ES

7/13/24 - Nos Alive Festival - Lisbon, PT

7/16/24 - Zagreb SRC Salata - Zagreb, HR

7/17/24 - Metastadt Open Air - Vienna, AT

7/18/24 - Colours of Ostrava - Ostrava, CZ

7/20/24 - Electric Castle - Bontida, RO

7/24/24 -Luzern Live Festival - Lucerne, CH

7/26/24 - Latitude Festival - Suffolk, UK

8/14/24 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA %

8/15/24 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA %

8/16/24 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA %

8/18/24 - Edgefield - Troutdale, OR %

8/19/24 - Edgefield - Troutdale, OR %

8/21/24 - Kettlehouse - Bonner, MT %

8/22/24 Kettlehouse - Bonner, MT %

8/24/24 - Granary Live - Salt Lake City, UT %

8/26/24 - Red Rocks - Morrison, CO &

8/27/24 - Red Rocks - Morrison, CO &

8/28/24 - Red Rocks - Morrison, CO %

9/20/24 - Forest Hills Tennis Stadium - New York, New York +

9/21/24 - Forest Hills Tennis Stadium - New York, New York +

9/23/24 - The Anthem - Washington, DC $

9/24/24 - The Anthem - Washington, DC $

10/2/24 - The Factory - St.Louis, MO $

10/3/24 - The Factory - St.Louis, MO $

10/9/24 - Saenger Theatre - New Orleans, LA $

10/10/24- Saenger Theatre - New Orleans, LA $

* w/ Hermano Gutiérrez

^ w/ John Carroll Kirby

% w/ Peter Cat Recording Co.

+ w/ Men I Trust

$ w/ Arooj Aftab

Photo credit: David Black