Khloe Rose Releases Her Captivatng Debut EP 'The in Between'

The EP is out now via RECORDS/Columbia Records/Medium Rare Records.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

Rising singer/songwriter Khloe Rose has released her captivating debut EP The In Between via RECORDS/Columbia Records/Medium Rare Records.

Khloe crafted the seven-track body of work alongside producer Alex Hope (Troye Sivan, Carly Rae Jepsen, Alec Benjamin). The In Between features her whimsical debut single “Fictional,” which has earned over 30 million global streams to date, as well as recently released songs “The In Between” and “The Other POV.” See full track list below.

In speaking about The In Between Khloe says: “The whole entire process of releasing my debut EP has genuinely been the most surreal experience of my entire life. The In Between is youthful, heartfelt, and honest. It’s the story of a teenage girl processing and accepting her life and her emotions, across things like love, heartbreak, friends, embarrassment, change, and grief.”

Exhibiting a novelist’s attention-to-detail, Khloe Rose will draw you into the middle of a moment or memory right next to her. The Northern California songstress conjures vivid imagery in her music—as if projecting a Gen-Z coming-of-age story on the big screen. In this respect, her lyrics resemble candid dialogue set against a soundtrack of lush piano and gentle guitar. Khloe’s story unfolds without filter on a series of singles released in ahead of her debut EP.



