Khamari Announces Debut Album 'A Brief Nirvana' & Shares New Single 'Right My Wrongs'

His debut album, A Brief Nirvana, will be released on May 26th.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Los Angeles-based, Boston-raised songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist artist Khamari announces his debut album, A Brief Nirvana, which will be released on May 26th. The announcement arrives alongside a new single "Right My Wrongs," a track that plays like a personal journal entry reflecting on a past relationship.

For the self-produced and self-written single, Khamari taps into Darondo's underground 1972 hit "Didn't I" for an assist, continuing the deep integration of his musical references through the art of sampling.

Speaking on his debut album, Khamari shares: "This album is a story about uncomfortable growth. Recording this gave me perspective and made me realize the search for clarity and nirvana is a lifelong one. Maybe I was asking for a lot in the beginning stages, but that doesn't change the fact that peace is ultimately what we all want."

Khamari grew up in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, MA. His artistry wraps his powerfully earnest songwriting around contemporary sonics. Skilled as a vocalist and musician, Khamari's music is distilled from influences ranging as wide as The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, and Sly Stone, to Kid Cudi, and Mac Miller.

After releasing his debut EP Eldorado to a warm critical reception, Khamari seemingly disappeared for over a year. His heartbreaking single "Doctor, My Eyes" - released a full year after his debut EP, followed by "Drifting," "Tell Me" and "On My Way" - bridged the gap between eras as Khamari now prepares for the release of his debut album that showcases his personal and artistic growth.

Khamari's career debuted with a trio of Spotify New Music Friday placements, including a #10 spot with his sophomore single release "The Heat." His editorial support rounded out as the cover artist for Spotify's Fresh Finds, and further playlisting on Apple Music FEELS, Amazon's The New Black and Breakthrough R&B, and as cover artist for Tidal's Pop: Rising. With over 10 million cumulative streams in his first 3 songs - including 500k in "The Heat" first week on Spotify alone - Khamari was also nominated for R&B Artist of the Year at the Boston Music Awards and is now looking forward to the next exciting chapter.

His next step is to continue the hunt for the intersection of timeless musicality and contemporary style, all without losing the honest accessibility which made him relatable from the start.



Video: Watch Hal Prince Talk THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in 1988 CBS SUNDAY MORNING SegmentVideo: Watch Hal Prince Talk THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in 1988 CBS SUNDAY MORNING Segment
April 13, 2023

CBS Sunday Morning has shared an interview segment 1988 featuring Hal Prince discussing the opening of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. The segment, which features footage of the original Broadway cast in rehearsals and performing, spotlights how Prince brought the musical to Broadway. Watch the video now!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA TomorrowNEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Tomorrow
April 13, 2023

The company of New York, New York will perform on Good Morning America tomorrow, April 14. NEW YORK, NEW YORK stars Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's 'The Girl From Plainville') as Jimmy Doyle, Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s 'Dear Edward'), Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, and more.
Eels Confirm Vinyl Reissue of 'Blinking Lights and Other Revelations' AlbumEels Confirm Vinyl Reissue of 'Blinking Lights and Other Revelations' Album
April 13, 2023

EELS confirm the limited-edition remastered vinyl reissue of their acclaimed 2005 album, Blinking Lights and Other Revelations. First released in April 2005, Blinking Lights endures as one of the band’s most personal records since 1998’s Electro-Shock Blues, with songs about faith, responsibility, growing up, dignity, hope and renewal.
Peacock to Debut Documentary on the True COCAINE BEAR StoryPeacock to Debut Documentary on the True COCAINE BEAR Story
April 13, 2023

COCAINE BEAR: THE TRUE STORY dives deep into the bizarre actual events behind the hit Hollywood movie Cocaine Bear. The documentary tells the story of Kentucky blueblood Drew Thornton and the infamous drug run that will forever link him to a Georgia bear on cocaine. Watch the video trailer for the one-hour documentary now!
D4VD Unveils New Single 'Sleep Well'D4VD Unveils New Single 'Sleep Well'
April 13, 2023

18-year-old genre-defying artist d4vd releases his latest single “Sleep Well.' The track is a highlight off his highly anticipated, upcoming debut EP Petals to Thorns. Directed by Chris Villa, the accompanying music video follows suit with a touching montage of d4vd and his love interest immersed in celestial, candle-lit backdrops.
