Khamari Announces Debut Album 'A Brief Nirvana' & Shares New Single 'Right My Wrongs'

Los Angeles-based, Boston-raised songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist artist Khamari announces his debut album, A Brief Nirvana, which will be released on May 26th. The announcement arrives alongside a new single "Right My Wrongs," a track that plays like a personal journal entry reflecting on a past relationship.

For the self-produced and self-written single, Khamari taps into Darondo's underground 1972 hit "Didn't I" for an assist, continuing the deep integration of his musical references through the art of sampling.

Speaking on his debut album, Khamari shares: "This album is a story about uncomfortable growth. Recording this gave me perspective and made me realize the search for clarity and nirvana is a lifelong one. Maybe I was asking for a lot in the beginning stages, but that doesn't change the fact that peace is ultimately what we all want."

Khamari grew up in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, MA. His artistry wraps his powerfully earnest songwriting around contemporary sonics. Skilled as a vocalist and musician, Khamari's music is distilled from influences ranging as wide as The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, and Sly Stone, to Kid Cudi, and Mac Miller.

After releasing his debut EP Eldorado to a warm critical reception, Khamari seemingly disappeared for over a year. His heartbreaking single "Doctor, My Eyes" - released a full year after his debut EP, followed by "Drifting," "Tell Me" and "On My Way" - bridged the gap between eras as Khamari now prepares for the release of his debut album that showcases his personal and artistic growth.

Khamari's career debuted with a trio of Spotify New Music Friday placements, including a #10 spot with his sophomore single release "The Heat." His editorial support rounded out as the cover artist for Spotify's Fresh Finds, and further playlisting on Apple Music FEELS, Amazon's The New Black and Breakthrough R&B, and as cover artist for Tidal's Pop: Rising. With over 10 million cumulative streams in his first 3 songs - including 500k in "The Heat" first week on Spotify alone - Khamari was also nominated for R&B Artist of the Year at the Boston Music Awards and is now looking forward to the next exciting chapter.

His next step is to continue the hunt for the intersection of timeless musicality and contemporary style, all without losing the honest accessibility which made him relatable from the start.