Keystone Entertainment's BLANK2Y Makes Their Debut With 'K2Y I: Confidence [Thumbs Up]'

Keystone Entertainment has just debuted their first boy group BLANK2Y with their mini-album K2Y I: CONFIDENCE [Thumbs Up].

BLANK2Y's first mini-album K2Y I: CONFIDENCE [Thumbs Up], is the first part of the K2Y series. Composed as three parts, K2Y series will unravel various sides within every human. The first part represents "CONFIDENCE" and presents BLANK2Y's confident beginning that they hope will cheer up everyone around the world who are exhausted and stressed from the global pandemic brought by COVID-19.

K2Y I: CONFIDENCE [Thumbs Up] consists of five tracks with the title track "Thumbs Up" in both Korean and English. "Thumbs Up" is a trap track combined with synthesizer sound, which elevates the central message of "we all are the best" and with its addictive chorus symbolizing BLANK2Y's vision to fill the world with a fiery passion.

Other tracks include "Touch," which tells a story between two people, where one simple touch changes everything at one moment. And the final track is dedicated to their fans "Constellation," which tells the story of escaping from a fearful past and into a future filled with precious moments that shine as brightly as the stars. With this song, BLANK2Y promises to keep those precious moments with their in their hearts.

From Keystone Entertainment, BLANK2Y is a boy group made up of nine members: DK, LOUIS, DONGHYUK, U, SIWOO, MIKEY, YOUNGBIN, SUNGJUN, and SODAM. BLANK2Y is a combination word of 'BLANK' and 'KEY', and it means 'a key to open a blank space.' This name was created with the wish to become a musical medium that soothes the blank hearts of people living in modern times and brings back the fire in their inner passion.

The group first introduced themselves to the public with their reality show, and showcased their skills ahead of their debut album by covering other famous K-Pop acts such as NCT 127 and The Boyz. They also recently became ambassadors for COEX's BLOSSOM THE HOPE 2022 festival, as well as became an honorary ambassador for Jeju tourism from the Jeju Tourism Association.

Listen to the new mini-album here:

Watch the new music video here: