Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle & Jaheim to Play the Prudential Center

The concert will be on Friday, February 9 at the Prudential Center located at 25 Lafayette Street in Newark, N.J.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle & Jaheim to Play the Prudential Center

Get ready Newark, N.J. for A Night of Love presented by S.J. Presents with a stellar musical lineup featuring R&B superstars Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle, and New Jersey's own Jaheim on Friday, February 9 at the Prudential Center located at 25 Lafayette Street in Newark, N.J.
 
Multi–platinum and Grammy Winner singer-songwriter, record producer, and T.V. personality KEYSHIA COLE known for her mega hits Heaven Sent, I Remember, I Should Have Cheated, Love, You Complete Me, "Love," "Last Night”, "Let It Go” (with Missy Elliott and Lil' Kim) and so much more bring her sassy, sexy style to the
Prudential Center.
 
Keyshia Cole began her career at 12 when she met MC Hammer and the later rapper Tupac Shakur. Her debut album, The Way It Is, was nominated for two Grammy awards in 2007 for "Best Contemporary R&B Album" for "Just Like You" and "Best Rap-Sung Collaboration" for "Let it Go" (w/Missy Elliott and Lil' Kim). Cole has received countless awards and nominations from the American Music Awards, Music Choice Awards, NAACP Awards, BET Awards, Vibe Awards, ASCAP Awards and more.
 
Keyshia Cole recently released her latest single, "Forever is a Thing," supporting her recent Lifetime-original biographical television film "Keyshia Cole: This is My Story."
 
Trey Songz, the undisputed master of modern R&B, blending pop, hip-hop, and soul will showcase his unique sound with hit songs "Heart Attack," "Na Na," "Slow Motion," "Can't Help But Wait," and more. This Grammy Nominated and winner of Soul Train's "Best R&B/Soul Male Artist" has surpassed over 20 million albums and singles world-wide and continues to dominate popular culture today.

Hailing from New Brunswick, New Jersey, and signed by Naughty by Nature's Kaygee in the 90's. JAHEIM is a singer with a distinguished raspy voice rooted in an old soul-type style often compared to a hybrid of Teddy Pendergrass meets Luther Vandross. Jaheim's has the unique ability to tell real stories about Ghetto Love through his unforgettable platinum plus singles "Put That Woman First,” "Fabulous,” “Could It Be," "Just in Case," and much more.
 
K. Michelle will command the stage performing her hottest songs, this singer, actress, and television personality who became a breakout star on VH1's Love & Hip Hop will perform songs from her debut album, Rebellious Soul. Rebellious Soul debuted at number two on the U.S. Billboard 200. Her most recent release, I'm The Problem, includes the No. 1 hit "Scooch," which topped Billboard's Adult R&B Charts this past summer.
 
Reserve Tickets now for A NIGHT OF LOVE when they go on-sale on Friday, November 24th at Ticketmaster.com, this concert will be a Night to Remember.

About S.J. Presents

S.J. Presents Inc. has over 20 years of experience in music and entertainment, concert production, and event/partnership marketing. S.J. Presents is birthed from a brand that has produced and promoted sold-out concerts for legendary greats and fan favorites like Erykah Badu, H.E.R., Usher, Charlie Wilson, Fantasia, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Chaka Khan, Tyrese, Earth, Wind and Fire, New Edition, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj and comedians Martin Lawrence, Monique, Tracy Morgan and Cedric the Entertainer. S.J. Presents has worked alongside leading New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut venues, including Madison Square Garden, The Beacon Theater, Barclays Center, New Jersey Performing Arts Center, the Prudential Center, and The Bushnell Theater.

S.J. Presents builds and leverages complete 360-integrated marketing and promotional campaigns and makes it known that they are not only a concert production and promotion company but a lifestyle entertainment brand. For more information, visit http://www.sjpresentsinc.com.

About Prudential Center

Prudential Center is the world-class sports and entertainment venue located in downtown Newark, New Jersey. Opened in October 2007 and recently celebrating its 15th year as a marquee destination, the state-of-the-art arena is the home of the National Hockey League's (NHL) three-time Stanley Cup Champion New Jersey Devils, Seton Hall University's NCAA Division I Men's Basketball program, and more than 210 concerts, family shows and special events each year. Ranked in the Top 5 worldwide by Pollstar, Billboard and Venues Today, Prudential Center is recognized as one of the premier venues in the United States, and hosts over 2 million guests annually.




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Tiffany Announces Reworked Shadows Vinyl LP Package Photo
Tiffany Announces Reworked Shadows Vinyl LP Package

Tiffany's life can be measured in songs. Anyone with even a casual eye on pop culture will remember her breakout in the late '80s, sparked by the transatlantic #1 smash, 'I Think We're Alone Now.' But the fans who have made the journey with her since know that the best stuff came later.

2
Travis Scott Soars With Back-To-Back #1s Photo
Travis Scott Soars With Back-To-Back #1s

TRAVIS SCOTT achieves back-to-back #1s on Mediabase’s Rhythmic Airplay Chart with 'I KNOW ?' following 'MELTDOWN' ft/ DRAKE. UTOPIA remains the biggest hip hop album of the year, nominated for Best Rap Album at the 66th Grammy Awards. Record-breaking sold-out tour continues with new 2024 dates.

3
Björk and Rosalía Release Single Oral to Support Action Against Intensive Salm Photo
Björk and Rosalía Release Single 'Oral' to Support Action Against Intensive Salmon Farming

Produced by the artists alongside Sega Bodega, “Oral” marks the first collaboration between Björk and Rosalía. It aims to shed light on the alarming cruelty, and severe environmental and ecological consequences of open-pen ocean salmon farming in Björk’s native country, Iceland.

4
Mother Mother Release Original Anti-Holiday Anthem Cry Christmas Photo
Mother Mother Release Original Anti-Holiday Anthem 'Cry Christmas'

Canada's biggest alt-rock export Mother Mother unveil their poignant track “Cry Christmas” alongside a holiday visualizer. The gritty tune finds the band vividly detailing the often conflicting and complicated feelings that can come with the holiday season. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES Video
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
THE LION KING