Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle & Jaheim to Play the Prudential Center

Get ready Newark, N.J. for A Night of Love presented by S.J. Presents with a stellar musical lineup featuring R&B superstars Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle, and New Jersey's own Jaheim on Friday, February 9 at the Prudential Center located at 25 Lafayette Street in Newark, N.J.



Multi–platinum and Grammy Winner singer-songwriter, record producer, and T.V. personality KEYSHIA COLE known for her mega hits Heaven Sent, I Remember, I Should Have Cheated, Love, You Complete Me, "Love," "Last Night”, "Let It Go” (with Missy Elliott and Lil' Kim) and so much more bring her sassy, sexy style to the

Prudential Center.



Keyshia Cole began her career at 12 when she met MC Hammer and the later rapper Tupac Shakur. Her debut album, The Way It Is, was nominated for two Grammy awards in 2007 for "Best Contemporary R&B Album" for "Just Like You" and "Best Rap-Sung Collaboration" for "Let it Go" (w/Missy Elliott and Lil' Kim). Cole has received countless awards and nominations from the American Music Awards, Music Choice Awards, NAACP Awards, BET Awards, Vibe Awards, ASCAP Awards and more.



Keyshia Cole recently released her latest single, "Forever is a Thing," supporting her recent Lifetime-original biographical television film "Keyshia Cole: This is My Story."



Trey Songz, the undisputed master of modern R&B, blending pop, hip-hop, and soul will showcase his unique sound with hit songs "Heart Attack," "Na Na," "Slow Motion," "Can't Help But Wait," and more. This Grammy Nominated and winner of Soul Train's "Best R&B/Soul Male Artist" has surpassed over 20 million albums and singles world-wide and continues to dominate popular culture today.



Hailing from New Brunswick, New Jersey, and signed by Naughty by Nature's Kaygee in the 90's. JAHEIM is a singer with a distinguished raspy voice rooted in an old soul-type style often compared to a hybrid of Teddy Pendergrass meets Luther Vandross. Jaheim's has the unique ability to tell real stories about Ghetto Love through his unforgettable platinum plus singles "Put That Woman First,” "Fabulous,” “Could It Be," "Just in Case," and much more.



K. Michelle will command the stage performing her hottest songs, this singer, actress, and television personality who became a breakout star on VH1's Love & Hip Hop will perform songs from her debut album, Rebellious Soul. Rebellious Soul debuted at number two on the U.S. Billboard 200. Her most recent release, I'm The Problem, includes the No. 1 hit "Scooch," which topped Billboard's Adult R&B Charts this past summer.



Reserve Tickets now for A NIGHT OF LOVE when they go on-sale on Friday, November 24th at Ticketmaster.com, this concert will be a Night to Remember.

About S.J. Presents

S.J. Presents Inc. has over 20 years of experience in music and entertainment, concert production, and event/partnership marketing. S.J. Presents is birthed from a brand that has produced and promoted sold-out concerts for legendary greats and fan favorites like Erykah Badu, H.E.R., Usher, Charlie Wilson, Fantasia, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Chaka Khan, Tyrese, Earth, Wind and Fire, New Edition, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj and comedians Martin Lawrence, Monique, Tracy Morgan and Cedric the Entertainer. S.J. Presents has worked alongside leading New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut venues, including Madison Square Garden, The Beacon Theater, Barclays Center, New Jersey Performing Arts Center, the Prudential Center, and The Bushnell Theater.

S.J. Presents builds and leverages complete 360-integrated marketing and promotional campaigns and makes it known that they are not only a concert production and promotion company but a lifestyle entertainment brand. For more information, visit http://www.sjpresentsinc.com.

About Prudential Center

Prudential Center is the world-class sports and entertainment venue located in downtown Newark, New Jersey. Opened in October 2007 and recently celebrating its 15th year as a marquee destination, the state-of-the-art arena is the home of the National Hockey League's (NHL) three-time Stanley Cup Champion New Jersey Devils, Seton Hall University's NCAA Division I Men's Basketball program, and more than 210 concerts, family shows and special events each year. Ranked in the Top 5 worldwide by Pollstar, Billboard and Venues Today, Prudential Center is recognized as one of the premier venues in the United States, and hosts over 2 million guests annually.