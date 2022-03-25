Kevin Devine Releases 10th Album 'Nothing's Real, so Nothing's Wrong'

Today, New York-based songwriter and musician Kevin Devine finally shares his highly anticipated cinematic album, Nothing's Real, So Nothing's Wrong out everywhere now via Triple Crown Records. Plus, hear the new music and more live this spring as Kevin Devine heads out on tour across the U.S. with support from Pronoun, Kississippi and Kayleigh Goldsworthy, beginning on April 6th in Baltimore, MD. Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased here.

Over the eleven tracks, Devine aims to preserve himself as he wrestles with existential questions amidst immense struggle and collapsing societal systems. Produced by longtime collaborator Chris Bracco, the expansive work is an eclectic mix of orchestral acoustic indie, lo-fi psych-folk, and melodic guitar pop. Devine manages to brilliantly strike a delicate balance between being intimate while vast, personal while universal, and discouraged yet hopeful as he aspires to re-imagine something bigger and believes in something better.

The release of the album comes after Devine treated fans to the first three dynamic, well-received singles, "Albatross," "How Can I Help You?" (plus a bonus acoustic version premiered by The FADER) and "Override." Each track offers a slightly new, refined side of the musician, yet sees Devine remain fiercely true to himself.

"It's A Trap!" is a whimsical, tongue-in-cheek tune where Devine repeats in the chorus, "It's a trap! /

And I set it! / Now we're in it and we're all gonna die." Devine describes the track as what he thinks a pop song is, saying, "sugar and salt on the tongue and in the gas tank, gallows humor at the moment of transition/transcendence, and you can't save your ass and your face at the same time, and the only way out is through, and the truth will set you free, but how free do you want to be?"

By digging deep into his own humanity after a tumultuous few years, Devine is able to examine the darkest corners and brightest lights of the human condition, and in turn uncover more of his artistry like never before. "'Nothing's Real, So Nothing's Wrong' is a grown-up break-up record, for strugglers by a struggler." says Devine. "It's a record about fatherhood written during a pandemic. It's a kitchen-sink 10th album pivot, painstakingly brought to life by two career-long collaborators and their shared and split obsessions. Lyrically evocative, excavating and unflinching without irresponsibly printing your journals."

Hear the album and much more of Devine's extensive, versatile catalog live this Spring as Devine tours across the U.S. Tickets are on sale now here, and find a full list of dates below.

Devine's career began in the early 2000s with the band Miracle Of 86. From there he struck out on his own, performing solo and with his ever-evolving backing collective, The Goddamn Band, eventually forming Bad Books with Manchester Orchestra. In 2015, Devine started his Devinyl Splits 7" series with Craig Finn, Matthew Caws (Nada Surf), David Bazan, The Front Bottoms, Meredith Graves (Perfect Pussy) and many more. In addition to playing as a solo artist, Devine has served as a touring member of several bands, and performed extensively and internationally with a range of other artists such as Frightened Rabbit, John K Samson and Julien Baker, amassing a loyal, fervent following along the way.

With his momentous tenth record, the prolific singer-songwriter takes his artistry to new heights as he reveals profound personal struggles, pushes against broken systems and expertly paints an illustrious, quietly intricate portrait of a life greater than the one he knows-in effort to preserve himself. Kevin Devine's long-awaited full-length album, Nothing's Real, So Nothing's Wrong, via Triple Crown Records is out everywhere now.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

Wednesday, April 6th - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar *

Thursday, April 7th - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's *

Friday, April 8th - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk *

Saturday, April 9th - Toronto, ON - Velvet *

Sunday, April 10th - Detroit, MI - Shelter *

Tuesday, April 12th - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry *

Wednesday, April 13th - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall *

Friday, April 15th - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg *

Saturday, April 16th - Boston, MA - Sinclair*

Friday, April 29th - Philadelphia, PA - FU Church !

Saturday, April 30th - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar !

Sunday, May 1st - Nashville, TN - Mercury Lounge !

Tuesday, May 3rd - Dallas, TX - Tulips !

Wednesday, May 4th - Austin, TX - Antone's !

Friday, May 6th - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom !

Saturday, May 7th - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy !

Sunday, May 8th - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar !

Monday, May 9th - San Francisco,CA - Great American !

Wednesday, May 11th - Portland, OR - Doug Fir !

Thursday, May 12th - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey !

Saturday, May 14th - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby !

Sunday, May 15th - Denver, CO - Bluebird !

Tuesday, May 17th - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway !

Thursday, May 19th - Orlando, FL - Soundbar !

Friday, May 20th - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade !

* Dates with Pronoun

! Dates with Kississippi