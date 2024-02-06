Kerry King To Hit The Road With Lamb Of God & Summer Festivals

On the heels of yesterday's announcement of his upcoming solo project, today it is announced that Kerry King will be Special Guest on the upcoming Lamb of God/Mastodon North American “Ashes of Leviathan” co-headlne tour.

The six-week run launches on July 19 in Grand Prairie, TX, and will wrap on August 31 in Omaha, NE. The general ticket on-sale begins this Friday, Feb. 9 at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2290631®id=172&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kerrykingofficial.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 King will make his 2024 concert debut in May, first at the Welcome To Rockville Festival (May 9), followed by Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival (May 16).

For all of these dates, King will be joined by the musicians who played on his upcoming debut solo album, From Hell I Rise: drummer Paul Bostaph (Slayer), bassist Kyle Sanders (Hellyeah), Phil Demmel on guitar (formerly Machine Head), and vocalist Mark Osegueda (Death Angel). From Hell I Rise is due out May 17 (Reigning Phoenix Music).

If you haven't heard "Idle Hands," the upcoming album's debut track, you can check it out HERE.

Confirmed concert dates for Kerry King are as follows:

MAY

9 Welcome to Rockville Festival, Historic Crew Stadium, Daytona Beach, FL*

16 Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, Daytona Int'l Speedway, Columbus, OH*

* Kerry King Festival Dates

(Ashes of Leviathan Tour as Special Guest):

JULY

19 Texas Truce CU Theatre, Grand Prairie, TX

20 Germania Insurance Amphitheatre, Austin, TX

21 713 Music Hall, Houston, TX

23 Daly's, Jacksonville, FL

24 Fairgrounds Amphitheater, Orlando, FL

25 Ameris Bank Amphitheater, Alpharetta, GA

27 Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC

30 Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

31 Budweiser Gardens, London, ON Canada

AUGUST

1 Bell Centre, Montreal, QC Canada

3 Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

4 SHNU, Manchester, NH

6 Main Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor, ME

8 Santander Arena, Reading, PA

9 Jacobs Pavilion, Cleveland, OH *

10 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights, MI

13 Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater, Moorhead, MN

15 Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB Canada

16 South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton, BC Canada

17 Accesso ShoWare Center, Kent, WA

18 Theater of the Clouds, Portland, OR (LoG itin. has venue as MODA Center)

21 The Forum, Los Angeles, CA

23 Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

24 Rio Rancho Events Center, Albuquerque, NM

25 El Paso County Coliseum, El Paso, TX

27 Salt Air Amp, Salt Lake City, UT

29 Red Rocks, Denver, CO

31 The Astro Amphitheater, Omaha, N

ABOUT KERRY KING:

Slayer's co-founding guitarist Kerry King is one of the most instantly recognizable and well-respected musicians in thrash/punk/metal, and over the past near-40-years, has pioneered some of the most brutal and revolutionary music ever created. King wrote or co-wrote some of Slayer's most beloved songs including “Mandatory Suicide,” ”Repentless,” ”Hell Awaits,” ”Disciple," and “Raining Blood.”

As a member of Slayer, King was also the recepient of four Gold Albums, two Gold and one Platinum longform videos, and five Grammy nominations with two wins in the category of Best Metal Performance. Known for his allegiance to the Raiders, his love of snakes, and his taste for Jagermeister, King is outspoken, opinionated and authentic to the core. Metal flows in King's veins, he knows how to write what he writes, and he has no interest in changing that. In perpetuity, Kerry King is a self-proclaimed “metal kid.”

Photo credit: Andrew Stuart