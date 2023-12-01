Kenya Grace Returns With Dreamy New Single 'Paris'

Capping off an unforgettable breakout year the sensational Kenya Grace unveils new single “Paris” today via Major Recordings/Warner Records. On the single, Kenya's ethereal vocals and lush production take center stage on the biting ode to modern dating - a shallow love story set ironically in the world's most romantic city.

Highlighting her signature sounds - a dream-like bedroom produced blend of liquid D&B, house and UKG and more - “Paris” follows Kenya Grace's latest “Only In My Mind,” while her international smash “Strangers” has generated over 578 million global streams, with over 100 billion plays across 3 million plus creates, in addition to reaching #3 on Spotify's Global Chart and #1 on the Shazam Dance Chart.

In October, Kenya made history by topping the UK Singles Chart for three consecutive weeks and becoming “the only female artist besides Kate Bush to hit #1 as a sole writer, producer, and performer.”

Following a successful sold out tour across the U.K. and Europe including a headline show at London's Village Underground, this month Kenya touches down in North America for the very first time on a highly anticipated tour.

Since promptly selling out, her previously announced Los Angeles shows at El Cid on December 11 and 12 have been combined and upgraded to the El Rey Theatre on December 12. Demand for all shows proved so overwhelming that she added second shows in New York and Toronto as well. See below for all upcoming tour dates and grab the last few tickets here.

Stay tuned for more from Kenya Grace soon.

ABOUT KENYA GRACE:

Helming an inimitable musical vision as a producer and projecting a magnetic voice as a vocalist, Kenya Grace presents a multi-dimensional perspective on electronic pop. The South Africa-born, Southampton-based singer, songwriter, and producer strikes a balance between nocturnal dancefloor energy and skyscraping songcraft like no other.

A self-taught bedroom creator hailing from a small town near Southampton, she has built up a huge online fanbase and safe space for the alternative kids, anime kids, gamers and ravers through her live performances and honest and personal lyricism. She has committed herself to a life in music, doing so on her own terms, eclipsing genre lines and architecting her vision around vivid storytelling.

Signing to Warner Records' flagship dance label Major Recordings, 2023 has become a breakout year for the young artist. Her single “Strangers” catapulted to the top of the charts around the world, including spending 3 weeks at #1 in the UK, reaching Top 20 at Top 40 radio in the U.S., and spending 3 weeks at #1 at Dance radio, while earning critical acclaim from British Vogue, Rolling Stone UK, Billboard and more. This marks just the beginning of her biggest, boldest, and brightest chapter yet.