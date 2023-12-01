Kenya Grace Returns With Dreamy New Single 'Paris'

Stay tuned for more from Kenya Grace soon.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Ted Nash and Kristen Lee Sergeant Tease HOLIDAYS CD With Two Sweet Seasonal Photo 1 Kristen Lee Sergeant and Ted Nash Are Two Of Our Favorite Things
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 2 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week
Music Review: Anthony Nunziata Gifts Us His Single FIRST CHRISTMAS For Our Christmas Photo 3 Anthony Nunziata Makes CHRISTMAS Music For Today
Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Snow Angel' Album With Four New Songs Photo 4 Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Snow Angel' Album With Four New Songs

Kenya Grace Returns With Dreamy New Single 'Paris'

Capping off an unforgettable breakout year the sensational Kenya Grace unveils new single “Paris” today via Major Recordings/Warner Records. On the single, Kenya's ethereal vocals and lush production take center stage on the biting ode to modern dating - a shallow love story set ironically in the world's most romantic city.

Highlighting her signature sounds - a dream-like bedroom produced blend of liquid D&B, house and UKG and more - “Paris” follows Kenya Grace's latest “Only In My Mind,” while her international smash “Strangers” has generated over 578 million global streams, with over 100 billion plays across 3 million plus creates, in addition to reaching #3 on Spotify's Global Chart and #1 on the Shazam Dance Chart.

In October, Kenya made history by topping the UK Singles Chart for three consecutive weeks and becoming “the only female artist besides Kate Bush to hit #1 as a sole writer, producer, and performer.” 

Following a successful sold out tour across the U.K. and Europe including a headline show at London's Village Underground, this month Kenya touches down in North America for the very first time on a highly anticipated tour.

Since promptly selling out, her previously announced Los Angeles shows at El Cid on December 11 and 12 have been combined and upgraded to the El Rey Theatre on December 12. Demand for all shows proved so overwhelming that she added second shows in New York and Toronto as well. See below for all upcoming tour dates and grab the last few tickets here.

Stay tuned for more from Kenya Grace soon.

ABOUT KENYA GRACE:

Helming an inimitable musical vision as a producer and projecting a magnetic voice as a vocalist, Kenya Grace presents a multi-dimensional perspective on electronic pop. The South Africa-born, Southampton-based singer, songwriter, and producer strikes a balance between nocturnal dancefloor energy and skyscraping songcraft like no other.

A self-taught bedroom creator hailing from a small town near Southampton, she has built up a huge online fanbase and safe space for the alternative kids, anime kids, gamers and ravers through her live performances and honest and personal lyricism. She has committed herself to a life in music, doing so on her own terms, eclipsing genre lines and architecting her vision around vivid storytelling.

Signing to Warner Records' flagship dance label Major Recordings, 2023 has become a breakout year for the young artist. Her single “Strangers” catapulted to the top of the charts around the world, including spending 3 weeks at #1 in the UK, reaching Top 20 at Top 40 radio in the U.S., and spending 3 weeks at #1 at Dance radio, while earning critical acclaim from British Vogue, Rolling Stone UK, Billboard and more. This marks just the beginning of her biggest, boldest, and brightest chapter yet. 



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Dua Lipa Releases Extended Edit of Houdini Photo
Dua Lipa Releases Extended Edit of 'Houdini'

“Houdini” kickstarts the narrative thread that weaves its way through Dua’s upcoming project. The track was written by Lipa, along with Caroline Ailin, Danny L. Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr., and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, a group who served as core collaborators throughout the project, and was produced by Parker and Harle.

2
MVW X TiaCorine & Lil Cherry Release Tru Tru (DJ Sliink Remix) Photo
MVW X TiaCorine & Lil Cherry Release 'Tru Tru' (DJ Sliink Remix)

MVW teams up with TiaCorine and Lil Cherry for the 'Tru Tru' remix by DJ Sliink. The song is a syrupy ode to female empowerment and pleasure, offering a psychedelic, anime, trap dream world for listeners to escape into.

3
P!NK Releases Deluxe Edition of Trustfall Album Photo
P!NK Releases Deluxe Edition of 'Trustfall' Album

The Tour Deluxe Edition features six live recordings from her Summer Carnival tour including singles such as “What About Us,” “When I Get There,” and “Cover Me in Sunshine” featuring her daughter Willow Sage Hart, as well as covers of Sade's “No Ordinary Love” and Sinead O'Connor's “Nothing Compares 2 U” with Brandi Carlile.

4
Beyoncé Drops New Song MY HOUSE From RENAISSANCE Film Photo
Beyoncé Drops New Song 'MY HOUSE' From RENAISSANCE Film

Beyoncé has dropped a new song to celebrate the release of her RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ. The new single, 'MY HOUSE,' is played at the end credits of the movie. Now that it's playing in theaters everywhere, the Grammy-winner has released it on to streaming platforms everywhere.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
SWEENEY TODD
CHICAGO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
THE LION KING