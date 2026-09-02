Kenneith Perrin Releases New Single GIVING YOU ALL via Pneumatica Records

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Kenneith Perrin has released his new single, 'Giving You All,' available now on all major streaming platforms through Pneumatica Records.

Written and performed by Perrin, 'Giving You All' combines the vocal elegance of 1950s doo-wop with a groove inspired by early 1980s R&B. The result is a warm, nostalgic track that feels both familiar and distinctly modern, driven by smooth harmonies, heartfelt lyrics, and an infectious rhythm.

Lyrically, Perrin drew inspiration from the heightened emotion and romantic tension of The Bold and the Beautiful, the sweeping musicality of Mariah Carey, and the escapism of fantasy romance. These influences come together in a song centered on devotion, vulnerability, and the desire to give oneself completely to another person.

Perrin delivers both the lead and background vocals, building rich layers of harmony that reinforce the song's doo-wop influence. Gal Bushy contributes guitar, keyboard bass, and percussion, helping shape the track's soulful, retro-inspired sound.

'Giving You All' was produced by Kenneith Perrin and Gal Bushy, with music by Perrin, Bushy, and Stephen Migliore. The track's foundation was created by Mr. Mig Beats and recorded at Room 2 Recording Studios in Atwater Village, California.

The single has already begun gaining momentum, surpassing 2,000 Spotify streams within its first two weeks of release and reaching No. 11 on the Top 3K Digital DJPop chart.

'Giving You All' is also receiving airplay across the country, including California Streamin in Huntington Beach, California; The Heat DJs in Miami, Florida; BCB Hits in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Dr. Feelgood in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Choice 107 in Columbia, South Carolina; ECMD Radio in Cleveland, Ohio; GoDigio Radio in Nashville, Tennessee; Pure Sounds Radio in Chicago, Illinois; Silky Jamz in New Orleans, Louisiana; and Z 102 in New York City.

With its vintage-inspired vocals, polished R&B groove, and sincere romantic storytelling, 'Giving You All' showcases Kenneith Perrin's ability to honor classic musical traditions while bringing his own voice and perspective to the sound.

The Kenneith Perrin Melodic Heart & Soul Tour, beginning Sept 2026, is a powerful musical experience that brings together passion, authenticity, and soul-stirring artistry. With his rich vocal range and commanding stage presence, Perrin delivers performances that move audiences and leave a positive lasting impression. Blending elements of soul, R&B, gospel, and pop, the tour highlights his versatility as a performer and his deep connection to the music he shares.

Each concert and special performance is an uplifting celebration of love, faith, and the human spirit, inviting audiences to connect through music that feels both timeless and deeply personal. Whether a longtime supporter or discovering Kenneith Perrin for the first time, the Melodic Heart & Soul Tour promises an inspiring event filled with energy, emotion, and unforgettable moments.

Credits

Lyrics and Music: Kenneith Perrin

Music: Kenneith Perrin, Gal Bushy, and Stephen Migliore

Track Foundation: Mr. Mig Beats

Producers: Kenneith Perrin and Gal Bushy

Lead and Background Vocals: Kenneith Perrin

Guitar, Keyboard Bass, and Percussion: Gal Bushy

Recorded at: Room 2 Recording Studios, Atwater Village, California

Label: Pneumatica Records

Publishing: Blind Oblivion Songs, ASCAP; Gal Bushy Music, BMI

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