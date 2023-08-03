Kelz2Busy Drops '3 Typa Nights' Project

The project is available to stream now on all platforms now via Human ReSources/The Orchard.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

Emerging onto the music scene with an undeniable genre-bending sound, Brooklyn’s fast rising alt-R&B star Kelz2Busy is back with a dynamic new 3-pack release, 3 Typa Nights, available to stream now on all platforms now via Human ReSources/The Orchard.

Kelz2Busy’s musicianship takes center stage on 3 Typa Nights, highlighting his versatility as a songwriter and performer across three distinct new tracks demonstrating why he’s already earned recognition as an 2023 "Artist to Watch" by Apple Music, along with co-signs from industry luminaries Ice Spice, Pharrell, Drake, Jack Harlow, Jorja Smith, Brent Faiyaz, and Timbaland.

The self-penned project features focus single "lost and found” – a fusion of dancehall rhythms and his Jamaican heritage – that sets the scene for a vivid narrative of his nights out, offering an authentic glimpse into his life beyond the recording studio. The journey continues with the bass-heavy, atmospheric ballad "empty night$", leading listeners through an introspective and reflective sonic experience. The 3-pack culminates with the entrancing

"right now", leaving audiences captivated by his unique blend of sound and style. Each track is accompanied by a visually compelling lyric video directed by Javi (@jayyybills).

Discussing the inspiration behind the project’s focus single, Kelz2Busy shares, “‘lost and found’ is an ode to my Jamaican roots with my own twist on dancehall. I wanted to give a detailed description on how my nights out have been lately and give more context on what I’m doing outside of recording. I had my uncle give his 2 cents on the matter in the track too.”

Kelz ignited anticipation ahead of today’s 3-pack release by revealing content that delves deeper into his artistry journey. He sat down for On The Radar Radio’s "On The Rise" documentary series – that explores his life growing up in East New York, Brooklyn as an aspiring young artist – and performed an original freestyle over a Cash Cobain beat for the platform – watch here and here.

Further elevating his profile, he’s joined forces with streetwear brand KidSuper for a visually compelling short film teasing songs from 3 Typa Nights – watch part 1 here and part 2 here. The brand previously hosted Kelz for his debut live performance during Paris Fashion Week opening for Kodak Black and Roddy Rich.

3 Typa Nights is a testament to Kelz's artistic evolution and his commitment to pushing boundaries within the music industry. With this release, he invites listeners to immerse themselves in his captivating sonic world. The journey for Kelz2Busy has just begun.

About Kelz2Busy

Hailing from East New York, Brooklyn, Kelz2Busy is a force set on reshaping the narrative of R&B music. With only a handful of releases under his belt, the independent artist is forging a sound that demands attention with signature smooth vocals that blend seamlessly paired alongside ethereal and upbeat dancehall productions.

Earlier this year, Kelz set the tone with his single "Good 2 Me", which received nods from Rolling Stone, UPROXX, Consequence, Genius, and Vibe in addition to early co-signs from Pitchfork, Lyrical Lemonade, and The FADER.

Kelz2Busy is part of J. Erving’s Los Angeles-based digital distribution company Human Re Sources – a formidable independent powerhouse of talent development that has signed and developed such acts as RAYE, Ant Clemons, Brent Faiyaz, Cordae, YBN Nahmir, Pink Sweat$, Baby Rose, Bren Joy, and Jensen McRae. The black-owned company has quickly become a key player and ranks among the Top 10 independent distributors in the music industry.

PHOTO CREDIT: Jordan White



