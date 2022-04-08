Kelsea Ballerini Returns With New Single 'Heartfirst'

Today, two-time GRAMMY® Award nominated and multiple ACM and CMA Award winning multiplatinum songwriter, producer and author Kelsea Ballerini shares a new single entitled "HEARTFIRST," which notably marks her first new music of 2022.

Upbeat and electrifying production underlines this breezy anthem with a steady beat, glowing piano, and delicate guitar. It builds towards an unshakable and upbeat refrain as she promises, "I'm gonna jump right in, baby with my heart first."

Kelsea Ballerini will notably deliver the debut television performance of "HEARTFIRST" during The 2022 CMT Music Awards on CBS on Monday, April 11th at 8:00pm ET. Additionally, she's set to co-host the awards show with actor Anthony Mackie, marking Ballerini's second consecutive year serving as host of the top country music awards program. At this year's ceremony, she garnered three nominations in the categories of "Video of the Year" and "Collaborative Video of the Year" for "half of my hometown," while her anthemic single "I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)" [feat. Paul Klein of LANY] competes for "CMT Performance of the Year."

In other big news, Kelsea was recently named the newest face of COVERGIRL. She will be joining the brand in a multi-year partnership and is set to launch a cosmetic collaboration with the brand later this year.

Ballerini has been lighting up multiple awards shows recently. She presented at the GRAMMY awards last weekend and received a nomination in the category of "Music Event of the Year" at the 2022 ACM Awards for her gold-certified single "half of my hometown" featuring eight-time CMA Entertainer of the Year and fellow East Tennessee songwriter/superstar Kenny Chesney.

This achievement marked Kelsea's first nomination as both artist and producer. She also brought down the house at the ACM Awards by duetting with the legendary Dolly Parton on "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans." Additionally, "half of my hometown" impressively marked her seventh No. 1 song on the Mediabase Country Charts. In addition to hitting No. 1, "half of my hometown" has garnered 200 million+ streams, and it won Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards.

Listen to the new single here: