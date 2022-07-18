Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kelow Latesha Unveils 'On the Radar' Freestyle Performance

Latesha's upcoming project Turbo is set for release in 2022.

Jul. 18, 2022  

Kelow Latesha has unveiled her 'On the Radar' freestle performance. The performance is over an instrumental verison of Playboi Carti's "Flatbed."

Forget about the stigmas, labels, ideologies and pre-determinations of today's hip-hop artists, because when you meet Kelow LaTesha, none of the industry standards apply.

Born and raised in Prince George's County, Maryland, the imaginative artist has had the desire to create since she was a child, where she often expressed herself through painting and music. Since then, Kelow has ascended to become a dynamic fixture on the rap scene with the uncanny ability to transport her fans both sonically and visually with a thoughtfully crafted aesthetic.

Kelow garnered acclaim and a range of fans thanks to her definitive album TSA which was released in 2019 followed closely by TSA Deluxe in 2020. Songs like "PowerPuff Girls," "Hammer Time," and "The Real Deal," showed off her ability to transcend genres and consistently innovate.

Prior to the release of TSA, Kelow delivered singles and visuals as a creative director under the name BUTTA, opening up for acts like Metro Boomin. She also built buzz with the success of her EP Amethyst Stoner and its adrenaline-fuelled tune "Finna" that became a viral hit on SoundCloud. "Finna" was later transformed into a charismatic remix featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

Kelow is in the business of making music that moves you, makes you feel good and connects people. Her upcoming project Turbo is set for release in 2022. This is just the beginning.

Listen to the new freestyle here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



