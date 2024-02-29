Kelly Jones to Drop New Studio LP 'Inevitable Incredible' in May

Kelly Jones has today announced details of his brand-new studio album Inevitable Incredible, to be released on May 3rd on Stylus Records via Ignition Records Ltd. You can view the album trailer below and the news comes with the release of the beautiful sparse and emotive first song and eponymous title track.

“Inevitable Incredible” marks a bold stylistic shift for Kelly Jones, long established as one of the UK's most prolific, successful, and beloved singers and songwriters. Setting the scene for the accompanying self-titled album, his voice is instantly recognisable yet on this LP, Kelly shows a tenderness and vulnerability highlighting a breadth and depth vocally that is sometimes overshadowed by the familiar rock anthems of Stereophonics.

The piano-led, cinematic and widescreen soundscapes are something new and bold for Jones. It's a song that shows a songwriter pushing himself out of his comfort zone and with a vulnerability not often associated with a major artist a quarter of a century into such a hugely successful and storied career.

Inevitable Incredible had Kelly writing primarily on the piano for the first time between October and December of 2022. After three months of wrestling haunting melodies from his piano and writing emotional, soul searching and always brutally honest lyrics into his notebook, Kelly found himself with an album's worth of material. Material he never set out to create, but knew he needed to see through to completion, and complete quickly to capture the raw essence of what he'd created.

He disembarked to the beautiful, secluded expanses of Ocean Sound studio in Norway, tucked away on a tiny remote island in the North Sea. With just his studio engineer and backline technician with him, the stunning stillness of the surroundings and vast expanses of wilderness, informed a six-day recording session that perfectly captured the emotional depths and soul searching that was born from those late-night piano sessions.

Over its eight songs, Inevitable Incredible takes the listener on an engrossing journey that gives an intimate insight into an artist who is not content to rest on his laurels. Speaking of the album, Jones had this to share…“The remote surroundings of the island studio allowed the songs to come to life and breathe, no distractions, it was such a new experience. There were no expectations for how the songs should sound. Just let the emotion and vulnerability I put into writing those songs come to life. The weather could change in a minute and there was little to no contact with the outside world. All this influenced how the songs came to be. It was a truly cathartic experience. I feel like I left it all out there on these songs.”

Over the last 25 years, Jones' band Stereophonics have been a mainstay on radio and arena stages, writing anthems that are etched into the heartlands of the public's consciousness like few others. Following 2022's chart-topping album Oochya! – Stereophonics' 8th UK #1 LP and accompanying sold-out stadium and arena tour that included 2 sold out nights at Cardiff's 60,000 capacity Principality Stadium – Jones shifted gears with his Americana-influenced project Far From Saints and their self-titled debut album.

The project, comprising of Jones and Dwight Baker and Patty Lynn of The Wind and The Wave, received critical and commercial success last year, debuting in the Top 5 on the UK Official Albums Chart whilst topping the specialist UK Official Americana and Country Artists Albums Charts. Now with Inevitable Incredible Jones shows his continued evolution as an artist, able to adapt and steer his songwriting talents in manners that complement and broaden his body of work.

Inevitable Incredible will be available on heavyweight LP, CD, and digital formats on May 3rd via Stylus Records through Ignition Records Ltd. – Pre-order here.

Photo by James D. Kelly