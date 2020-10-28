Kelly Jones Announces New Album 'Don't Let The Devil Take Another Day'

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones has announced his new album.

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones has announced his new album Don't Let The Devil Take Another Day will arrive on December 4th via Parlophone/Elektra. The album features some of Stereophonics' finest moments reimagined, rearranged, and intimately re-recorded by Kelly and his band. Don't Let The Devil Take Another Day is available for pre-order starting today HERE.

Recorded in a variety of locations across the UK in 2019, this carefully curated selection of tracks from one of the UK's most prolific and successful songwriters hears Kelly pull together the songs that got him through the worst of times, while telling stories of how those songs came about. The album gives the audience an honesty, truth, and vulnerability not yet heard before. This album captures one of the finest and most distinctive voices in British rock as he captivates an audience through song, anecdote, laughter, and lament, and reconnects with the emotional heart of the songs that have grown with him throughout his career.

The album's first offering, an emotive take on Kris Kristofferson's "Help Me Make It Through The Night", is also available starting today. It's a song Kelly reminisces about his father singing him when he was a boy - one of many stories from his life that Kelly shares with the audience on his deeply personal album. Listen to the song HERE / watch the video below.

Don't Let The Devil Take Another Day also completes a remarkable personal recovery from Kelly, who while touring in 2019 kept a secret from his band, crew and producers - a revelation that had threatened to undermine his career and future music making. This previously untold story is brought to life in the startlingly heartfelt and deeply emotive documentary Don't Let The Devil Take Another Day, which will be available on demand worldwide starting December 3rd. Watch a teaser for the film HERE.

Speaking on the new documentary, the film's director, Ben Lowe shared, "I've been to hundreds of gigs in my life - shooting with my camera or purely as a fan - but I'd never experienced a show quite like Kelly's on this tour. You recognize there's something pretty special happening on-stage if the performances, and the stories he was telling between them, can make an audience laugh and cry on the same night. I wanted to make this documentary feel as truthful and heartfelt as Kelly's shows. I knew it would be beautiful to hear these songs in a theatre, but I was really blown away. After the tour when Kelly told me about his first few months of the year, I felt inspired by the courage and honesty of it all."

Don't Let The Devil Take Another Day follows the release of Stereophonics' 2019 album Kind, which marked their 7th number 1 album on the UK charts.

