Kelly Hunt Premieres New Single ALL THE KING'S HORSES

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Memphis artist Kelly Hunt has shared the second single from her forthcoming album, 'REQUIEM FOR A SLEEPLESS NIGHT,' out September 18 on Compass Records. Gentle and melodically surprising, 'All the King's Horses' takes an alternative angle on a classic tale, with Hunt's fluttering vocals as emotionally arresting as her lyrical premise.

'The Humpty Dumpty nursery rhyme popped into my head one day out of the blue,' she shares. 'It had always struck me as a cautionary tale: this is what happens when you take risks—you end up in pieces, beyond repair. But the more I pondered, the more I wondered...what if he had a very good reason to climb that wall? What if whatever was on the other side was well worth the risk? What if he's a hero, not a fool?'

…a heart is better busted wide

Than a wall that you just hide behind

Better to climb and take the fall

Than to never love no one at all

Atwood Magazine praised 'All the King's Horses' as 'breathtaking… a spare, spellbinding folk serenade' alongside an extensive interview feature. Editor Mitch Mosk noted, 'Musically, 'All The King's Horses' honors the folk tradition by trusting how little it needs.'

Produced by Dirk Powell (Joan Baez, Rhiannon Giddens, Eric Clapton) and driven by an open-tuned guitar, Hunt's third album blends haunting, contemporary folk textures with her authentic Americana spirit—a sound that has landed her an International Folk Music Awards' Album of the Year nomination, as well as tastemaker acclaim from Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, No Depression, Americana UK, and WNYC among others. Inspired by the mental tangles of a fitful night, the album radiates with stunning fragility—cracked-open, tender, and swirling like an insomniac's mind.

Today's offering follows lead single 'Clouds,' which ranked in the AMA Top 5 Most Added Singles chart. Folk Alley praised, 'Hunt's breathy vocals—close your eyes and you'll think you're listening to Joni Mitchell—envelop us,' and The Bluegrass Situation echoed, 'She leverages indie-Americana textures and tones… with plenty of wisdom.' 'Requiem for a Sleepless Night' is preceded by Hunt's debut, 'Even the Sparrow' (2019), and follow-up, 'Ozark Symphony' (2023). Hunt is currently on tour as her duo with Sara Morgan, OF A FEATHER. Later this fall, she'll perform solo, and join Dirk Powell and Crys Matthews for select shows.

Tracklist

1. All the King's Horses

2. Winter Wheat

3. Clouds

4. A Certain Shade of Blue

5. Everything Has Its Time

6. One of These Days

7. Homecoming

8. Dreamer

9. If Only for a Night

10. High on the Mountain

11. I Rise

12. Requiem

Tour Dates

Sep 10 | Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon (Of A Feather)

Sep 11 | Eagleville, MO @ Leprechaun's Hideaway (Of A Feather)

Sep 12 | Kansas City, MO @ Crossroads Music Festival (Of A Feather)

Sep 16 | Salt Lake City, UT @ RoHa Brewing Project (Of A Feather)

Sep 17 | Jackson Hole, WY @ Silver Dollar Showroom (Of A Feather, Screen Door Porch)

Sep 18 | Laramie, WY @ The Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (Of A Feather)

Sep 19 | Casper, WY @ The Bloomery (Of A Feather)

Sep 20 | Lander, WY @ The Wayfarer (Of A Feather)

Sep 22 | Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewery (Of A Feather)

Sep 24 | Dodge City, KS @ Boot Hill Distillery (Of A Feather)

Sep 25 | Winfield, KS @ Ladybird Brewing (Of A Feather)

Sep 26 | Tulsa, OK @ Alva Beer Co (Of A Feather)

Sep 27 | Wichita, KS @ Kirby's Beer Store (Of A Feather)

Oct 11 | Memphis, TN @ South Main Sounds (solo)

Oct 22 | Springfield, MO @ The Shoe Tree Listening Room (w/ Dirk Powell)

Oct 23 | Paola, KS @ Paola Community Center (w/ Dirk Powell)

Oct 24 | Lenexa, KS @ The Green Guitar Folk House (w/ Dirk Powell; Calvin Arsenia)

Oct 25 | Weston, MO @ The Whiskey Snug (w/ Dirk Powell)

Oct 26 | Kansas City, MO @ Rural Grit at The Brick (w/ Dirk Powell)

Oct 27 | Hays, KS @ Hays Public Library (w/ Dirk Powell)

Oct 28 | Norman, OK @ TBA (w/ Dirk Powell)

Oct 29 | Albuquerque, NM @ TBA w/ Dirk Powell

Oct 30 | Taos, NM @ Mary's Place at Taos Lifestyle (w/ Dirk Powell)

Oct 31 | Santa Fe, NM @ GiG Performance Space (w/ Dirk Powell)

Nov 12 | Cambridge, MN @ The Listening Room at Happy Productions (w/ Kelley Smith)

Nov 14 | Fort Atkinson, WI @ Café Carpe (w/ Kelley Smith)

Nov 15 | Aurora, IL @TBA (w/ Crys Matthews)

Nov 19 | Ames, IA @ Alluvial Brewing (w/ Kelley Smith)

Nov 20 | Holmen, WI @ Bluff View House Concerts (w/ Kelley Smith)

Nov 21 | Elkader, IA @ TBA (w/ Kelley Smith)

Nov 22 | Des Moines, IA @ xBk Live (w/ Kelley Smith)

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