Kelli Baker to Hit the Road, Performing in NYC, Nashville & More

Signed with Bad Jeu Jeu Records (CDX Nashville) under Sony Music, Kelli Baker has been racking up major acclaim all over the United States.

This February, unstoppable blues performer, Kelli Baker, is hitting the road with guitar "ball of fire" Noé Socha (Vernon Reid, Paula Cole), Mark Bell (Ariana Grande, Queen Latifah), and PJ LaMariana (Oteil Burbridge, John Kadlecik).

Kelli Baker kicks off her Winter 2024 tour on February 6, starting at NYC's The Bitter End, with dates in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Newark, Cincinnati, Decatur, Nashville, Abingdon and Raleigh, the scene of the trailer theft. She will move on to Washington, D.C., and end back in New York City.

These shows are not to be missed, as it may be the last time to catch Baker on such intimate stages.

Baker's band trailer was stolen from the parking lot of the Raleigh Hilton in July of 2023. Videos about the event went viral, resulting in eighty percent of the contents being recovered. A suspect has been charged with felony theft and has his next court appearance in March.

"Kelli Baker headlined the Paxico Blues Festival and it was one of the best decisions we've made in 20 years of running our event. Her talent, stage presence, connection with our community, professionalism, performance and passion set a new gold standard. Anyone considering booking her should do it right away before it's too late and she's selling out Madison Square Garden. Do it and I promise you won't regret it".

About Kelli Baker:

In January 2023, Kelli's explosive live performance of the song at the National Women in Blues Showcase in Memphis, TN, led to her immediate signing with Colorado-based Road Dawg Touring, solidifying tour and festival dates throughout the country.

Baker has been picking up speed, sweeping the Long Island Blues Society's "Road to Memphis" challenge, landing on Spotify's editorial playlist, "Blues Roots, and

headlining the "Women of the Blues" Festival in McIntosh, MN, and the Paxico Blues Fest in Kansas City, KS, which draws 5,000 people.

Kelli appears regularly around the United States. She appears consistently at iconic music houses such as NYC's The Bitter End, The Cutting Room, The Rhythm Room, and some of New York's most discerning venues. Kelli recently headlined both the Women of the Blues Festival in McIntosh, MN, and the Paxico Blues Fest in Kansas City, KS, which draws 5,000 people.

Kelli's take on Aretha Franklin's "Dr. Feelgood (Love is a Serious Business)" recently hit #1 on the Blues Rock chart, Roots Music Report, as well as #2 on the chart for Top 50 Blues Songs, days after its release.

Blood on the Nile (Kelli Baker)

The Apartment Sessions

I Can't Quit You Baby

About the band:

Noé Socha:

Noé Socha is a Brooklyn-based guitar and harmonica player originally from the small town of Carpi, Italy. He is influenced by folk artists such as Bob Dylan and Neil Young, Delta blues musicians such as Mississippi John Hurt, Muddy Waters, and Lightnin' Hopkins plus a hint of Hendrix-esque flavor. Noé has created his own signature sound, pairing fiery guitar technique with virtuosic harmonica playing. After winning several awards at Berklee College of Music including the "Jimi Hendrix Award" for the college's leading guitarist and the "Billboard Magazine Endowed Scholarship" presented to the college's top student, Noé has had the great honor of touring, performing, and recording with artists such as Nona Hendrix (Labelle), Vernon Reid (Living Color), and GRAMMY Award-Winners, Javier Limón and Paula Cole.

About Mark Bell:

Mark has performed with Ariana Grande, Queen Latifah, JLo, Sean Paul, Jesse Royal, Prince Royce, Salt & Pepa, Fergie, and the Ying Yang Twins. Mark performed in the halftime show for Superbowl XLVIII, supporting Queen Latifah.

About PJ LaMariana:

An accomplished band leader and songwriter in his own right, PJ has been in the music game for decades. PJ has had the good fortune to play with some amazing artists, including Oteil Burbridge, Keller Williams, Merl Saunders, John Kadlecik, Frank Morgan, Michael Anthony, and more.

Kelli Baker Resources:

www.kellibaker.com