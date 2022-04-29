Kelland & Sara Diamond Link Up To Drop New Single 'LOVESICK'

Vancouver-based creative force Kelland returns to the release circuit with his sophomore single 'LOVESICK'.

The new collaborative track sees the esteemed talent linking up with fellow Canadian and singer/songwriter Sara Diamond, and serves as a direct follow-up to his track 'RIP TO US' with Willa from mid-February of this year, in addition to Diamond's 'Lovin' From You' with Nick Grant from the tail end of last month. Out now via Physical Presents, 'LOVESICK' is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

The energetic tune kicks off with a filtered beat, ethereally setting the atmospheric ambiance for the remainder of the nearly two-and-a-half minute sonic endeavor. Rhythmically alluring in all the best ways audibly possible, the four-on-the-floor track also distinctly features a canorous vocal performance that glides and flows throughout its entirety.

The head-over-heels feeling one gets when falling in love is precisely encapsulated, courtesy of Diamond's emotionally-charged lyricism. Hefty basslines, infectiously enticing production elements, and an enthralling flair unlike anything else heard before it characterize the rest of the euphonic release, making it a quintessential addition to the renowned Physcial Presents label.

Vancouver-based, Jonah Kelland Radu, also known by his stage name Kelland, is a multifaceted Canadian artist, songwriter, and producer. Since emerging onto the Vancouver music scene back in 2018, Kelland has amassed over 15,000,000 streams on his projects. Featured in Narcity's 2020 Top 10 Canadian Artists to Watch, Kelland continues to push the development of his unique sound through his writing and powerful releases, delivering versatile and dynamic production.

Kelland's impressive discography of both production credits and original works spans multiple genres and collaborators including Boslen, Turbo, Aria Ohlssen, Tails, and Snavs. Kelland has received support from tastemaker labels such as Capitol Music Group, bitbird, Lowly, 10K Projects and more. Kelland's recent 2021 artist releases 'tic tac toe' with Tails and 'Lose Your Way' with Snavs both peaked in the top 100 electronic and dance charts.

Now working alongside Physical Presents, which oversees both Felix Cartal and Shaun Frank, to release his highly anticipated debut EP, set to release mid 2022, Kelland has an arsenal of releases under his belt that fans can look forward to.

Listen to the new single here: