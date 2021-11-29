Kelland & Jay Isaiah Share New Track 'Lullaby'

Multifaceted Canadian talent Kelland returns to the release radar with his third release of the year, 'Lullaby'. The latest production marks the first single off of Kelland's upcoming project due 2022 and sees him teaming up with established R&B singer Jay Isaiah to deliver a funky dance track.

An audibly refreshing pivot toward a newfound musical direction, the endeavor serves as Kelland's first fully self-actualized solo project in his very-own signature style. Out now via Physical Presents, 'Lullaby' is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

'Lullaby' kicks off with the introduction of Jay Isaiah's soulful vocals, directly paired with an irresistibly palpable beat. Heavy with percussion-driven synths, the track thumps with rhythm, taking listeners into a sensationally up-beat sonic atmosphere. The offering showcases Kelland's ability to deliver a drum-heavy track with effortlessly crafted textures and grooves. At almost 2-and-a-half-minutes, 'Lullaby' makes for a radio-ready tune, perfect for keeping fans dancing and engaged.

Vancouver-based, Jonah Kelland Radu, also known by his stage name Kelland, is a multifaceted Canadian artist, songwriter, and producer. Since emerging onto the Vancouver music scene back in 2018, Kelland has amassed over 15,000,000 streams on his projects. Featured in Narcity's 2020 Top 10 Canadian Artists to Watch, Kelland continues to push the development of his unique sound through his writing and powerful releases, delivering versatile and dynamic production. Kelland's impressive discography of both production credits and original works spans multiple genres and collaborators including Boslen, Turbo, Aria Ohlssen, Tails, and Snavs.

Kelland has received support from tastemaker labels such as Capitol Music Group, bitbird, Lowly, 10K Projects, and more. Kelland's recent 2021 artist releases 'tic tac toe' with Tails and 'Lose Your Way' with Snavs both peaked in the top 100 electronic and dance charts. Now working alongside Physical Presents, composed of Felix Cartal and Shaun Frank to release his highly anticipated debut EP, set to release mid 2022, Kelland has an arsenal of releases under his belt that fans can look forward to.

Listen to the new single here: