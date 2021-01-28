Keith Wallen Releases New Single 'Dream Away'

Keith Wallen has signed an international distribution deal with eOne and has launched a national radio campaign for his new single "Dream Away" that began on February 15, 2021. Keith will release his first full length album titled "This World or The Next" via eOne in the Spring of 2021.

The video for the single premiered today on Loudwire.com.

The video can be seen below.

"I've been working on new material since before and during the pandemic, and I'm excited to announce that Dream Away is the first single from my first full length solo album, which is due for release this spring" says Wallen.

Keith Wallen is a dynamic guitarist and vocalist, a passionate live performer, and a diverse songwriter. As guitarist and backing vocalist, he's brought his tireless enthusiasm to Breaking Benjamin since the multi platinum rock band's 2014 reformation, appearing on Dark Before Dawn (2015) and Ember (2018), as well as countless worldwide tours.

As solo singer, songwriter, and performer, Keith explores everything from melancholy balladry to inventively re-imagined pop music. He draws upon a deep well of experience and inspiration. His father was a '60s crooner and his mother was a professional dancer. He heard big band standards arouse the house. Quite simply, music (and the arts) are part of his DNA.

Wallen first enjoyed Active and Modern Rock radio success with the Knoxville, Tennessee based Copper, which he co-founded with a friend he'd known since first grade back in West Virginia. During his four-year stint with Las Vegas rockers Adelitas Way, which included two full length albums and three co-writing credits, Wallen found himself rubbing shoulders with tour and festival mates like Guns N' Roses and Deftones.

With Wallen part of the reconfigured lineup, Breaking Benjamin's powerhouse comeback album Dark Before Dawn debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2015 and went gold a year later. "The Diary of Jane," a single from 2006's Phobia, was certified triple-platinum in September 2019.

Beginning with his 2014 debut EP, Allies, Keith has used his solo work as a vehicle to explore his multifaceted passions, moving seamlessly from the smart pop of his '80s favorites like Tears For Fears and The Police to the big and moody riffs of Metallica and Alice In Chains. Subsequent singles explore everything from synth-pop to dark grunge.

As guitarist for Breaking Benjamin, a solo artist, and songwriting collaborator, the common threads through all of Keith Wallen's work is honesty, authenticity, and heartfelt spirit.

Watch the video here: