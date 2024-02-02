Keith Urban Releases New Song 'Straight Line'

Four-time GRAMMY© Award winner Keith Urban released a new song, “Straight Line.” The song, written by Urban, Chase McGill, Jerry Flowers and Greg Wells, was co-produced by Urban and Wells. It is the first track in a year that will see Urban not only releasing his next radio single in March, but also a brand-new album.

“‘Straight Line' is the perfect first track off my album because it's a song born of wanting to break out of routine and feeling like somewhere along the line, life lost some color and excitement – ‘You and me used to be like a year-round summer...' This song is about getting it back again - a message of taking back your life and driving out from under the dark cloud. If you've seen us in concert, I hope this track gives you that same liberated feeling,” say Urban.

He adds, “While ‘Straight Line's' lyrics are about being stuck and trying to break out of the monotony, the melody and energy are a boulevard of nothing but green lights. Every song on this album - even the ballads - carries an energy and a life force that became a very strong through line. I hope you feel it. I'm so excited for everyone to hear the whole thing.”

About Keith Urban

Keith Urban has spent the better part of his life harnessing a deep-seated passion for music. This, when combined with his genuine talents and driving musical inquisitiveness, helps to understand why he is one of the most successful and well-respected artists in the world. He's won four GRAMMY© Awards, thirteen CMAs, fifteen ACMs, three AMAs, two People's Choice Awards and celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums.

2023 has seen Urban's induction into the Nashville Songwriter's Hall of Fame (by Dolly Parton), a return to the American Idol stage as both a mentor and performer and performances for ESPN's Formula One Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, the finale of NBC's The Voice and the close of his critically hailed Las Vegas residency at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. It's also seen the return of Urban's “All For The Hall” benefit concert for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum©.

But, it's what hasn't been seen (or heard) in 2023 that makes 2024 all the more exciting for Urban and his fans. The new music, set for release throughout the year, will appear on an as of yet unnamed album to be released in ‘24.

The new music joins a litany of chart-topping songs including “Blue Ain't Your Color”, “Wasted Time”, “Somebody Like You”, “Long Hot Summer” and “One Too Many”, his duet with P!nk, his 43rd Top 10 single, that garnered over 100 million Spotify streams. In fact, the song appeared on his album THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1, which marked his fourth in an historic streak of simultaneous #1 album debuts in the United States, Canada and Australia.

Urban consistently reminds music lovers around the globe why he is one of the world's best live performers. His concerts have become legendary - as unpredictable as they are explosive. An experience of emotion, musical texture, energy and showmanship.

Urban's musical virtuosity and fluidity has made him the musician's musician. He's collaborated with a diverse group of artists that include, among others; Billy Gibbons, Buddy Guy, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, John Mayer, HARDY, Julia Michaels, Justin Timberlake, Dzeko, Miranda Lambert, Nile Rodgers, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones and Vince Gill.

He's long supported numerous charities. His “All For The Hall” benefit concerts for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum© have raised over $4.3 million. He is the first Ambassador of the CMA Foundation, an advisory board member at the St. Jude's Children's Hospital and is a longtime supporter of The Mr. Holland's Opus Fund and The Grammy Foundation.