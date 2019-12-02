Keifer Thompson Of THOMPSON SQUARE Announces First Ever Comedy Tour

Keifer Thompson - one half of platinum-selling Country duo Thompson Square - officially enters the world of comedy as he announces 13 tour dates in early 2020. The Reviver Entertainment artist rolled out new comedic material back in August at Nashville's Zanies Comedy Night Club before a rowdy sold-out crowd. Keifer hosted the night - appropriately titled "Laughs and Lyrics" - and presented his unique brand of song-oriented comedy including hilarious songs like "Ain't No Branches on My Family Tree" and "Die-M-C-A." For tickets and more information, click here.

"My first comedy tour? What?! This is crazy and so exciting. Performing stand-up comedy is something I've always dreamed of doing and here we are. So, grab your tickets, and yourself, and come. Let's laugh."

Since August 2018, Keifer has been cutting his teeth on the comedy circuit, securing a regular performance slot at Zanies Comedy Night Club and appearing at Stand Up Live in Huntsville, AL, as well as the legendary Comic Strip Live in New York City.

As one half of Platinum-selling Country duo Thompson Square, Keifer Thompson has accumulated five Top 20 hits, two Top 5 Country albums, ACM and CMA award wins, multiple GRAMMY nominations, and nearly 1 billion digital streams. Keifer has appeared on national television shows such as TODAY, Fox & Friends, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Conan, Hallmark's Home & Family and CBS This Morning. After welcoming their son Cooper in 2016, Thompson Square released their third studio album, MASTERPIECE, produced by the duo alongside GRAMMY winner Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift), perennial hitmaker Dann Huff (Keith Urban) and Ilya Toshinskiy.





