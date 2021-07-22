Keaton Henson Shares New Track 'No Love Lost'

Today Keaton Henson is pleased to share a new track from his forthcoming Fragments EP, that will be released digitally on August 27th via Play It Again Sam, with a 12" vinyl version arriving soon. It features eight meticulously crafted new tracks.

Having already shared "Before Growing Old", Keaton now releases "No Love Lost." Listen and watch the song's visualizer below.

Keaton describes the song as, "a sideways look at being left behind, less a love song and more a "don't worry I'll be fine song", though I don't know how much I believe him."

In Autumn 2020, Keaton released a new solo record, Monument. It was a fragile, meditative and emotional unravelling of grief in the aftermath of losing his father. For all its hushed acoustics, Monument cocooned its emotion in some beautifully tender melodies and acute observations. A warm and relatable listen.

Here, the Fragments EP acts as an indirect companion piece to Monument. Written at a similar time to the album, its lyrics stray from Monument's poignant subject matter, but in sound and atmosphere it feels entwined.

The eight tracks that form the Fragments EP orbit a sweeping kaleidoscope of sonic shapes, shades and textures. Keaton's voice offers lyrics in an almost frozen romanticism. It's a voice that sounds rooted in turmoil but also of strength. A happy sadness, bleakly beautiful.

"Before Growing Old", "Limb", and "No Love Lost" are fine examples of that vocal prowess and its mournful tenderness. Thematically, it's a record with no linear message, albeit touching on the processes of aging and the grappling with, or understanding of one's own self-worth.

Julien Baker shares a mic from across the ocean in Australia on the EP's final track, "Marionette". A songwriter of widespread acclaim herself, Baker and Keaton share an affinity with the power of hushed words, fizzing melodies, and an innate wisdom. They compliment each other beautifully on the EP's spellbinding closer.

The Fragments EP and Monument are two fine bodies of work by this singular British artist, and two empathetic records of sorrow and strength.

Listen to "No Love Lost" here: