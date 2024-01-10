Kayne The Lovechild Releases 'Roll Call' Single

The new music video pays homage to his hometown.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

Kayne The Lovechild Releases 'Roll Call' Single

Bronx native, Kayne the Lovechild is a multifaceted artist, singer, rapper and songwriter entering 2024 with his newest track “Roll Call” paying homage to his hometown. 

He dropped his first single and music video “We Outside” at the end of last year setting the tone of what's to come. Kayne's veracious disposition truly puts him in a lane of his own as he infuses every attribute of himself to create a unified aesthetic. His genre bending nature makes him a chameleon of his craft.

Kayne's newest release, “Roll Call” is a testament to his Bronx roots. He samples Big Pun's “It's So Hard” channeling the needed energy visually, with his Knicks jersey and Big Pun's mural placed strategically behind him. His powerhouse flow is paired perfectly with this uptempo beat creating a sonic journey. Kayne's personality is contagious and is felt wholeheartedly by his fans. “Roll Call'', is a cultural ode to neighborhoods around the world and Kayne's way of sharing his home with us.

About KAYNE THE LOVECHILD:

Fearless. Authentic. Revolutionary. It was James Baldwin that said, “Artists are here to disturb the peace.” Enter singer-rapper-songwriter Kayne the Lovechild. He embodies that defying spirit, pressing against the industry status quo and altering the landscape of modern music by being himself. From the way he creates and delivers his audible art, to the unapologetic way he identifies as a gay, black man, KTLC is not just an entertainer, he is an experience.

The Bronx, NY native was born into music. His dad was a percussionist and his mom, a choir singer. The soundtrack to his childhood was an eclectic mix of classic and hard rock (Led Zeppelin, AC/DC), pop (Hall & Oates) and neo-soul (Lauryn Hill). He embraced them all but his roots remained firmly planted in soul and rhythm & blues. Growing up, KTLC also gravitated towards art and film.

He was fascinated by the combination of different materials used in mixed media artwork, as well as the escapism aspect of Tim Burton and Quentin Tarantino movies. KTLC possesses a divinely gifted voice so rich in emotional rawness and vulnerability, it is an instrument within itself. His captivating sound, a masterful blend of genres that include soul, r&b and hip-hop, enchants every audience who hears it.

KTLC reached a career breaking point when he felt creatively defeated. On the verge of taking a 9-to-5, he accepted an opportunity to travel to Atlanta and ghostwrite for an emerging rapper. Due to his dynamic pen game, KTLC was offered a publishing deal by music executive Ray Daniels of RAYDAR Entertainment; however a few days later, while attending a music showcase, KTLC's musicality was put to the test by Daniels.

His presence was being demanded for an impromptu performance. In regal flair, he sat criss-crossedcenter stage and engulfed the audience with emotional riffs and elegant harmonies. While the crowd was still quiet, in awe of the magic they had just witnessed, felt and heard, Daniels instantly added KTLC to his roster.

An advocate for diversity, inclusion and love, Kayne the Lovechild is becoming an indomitable creative force putting listeners in touch with their own feelings. “I'm not here to fit into anyone's box. There's so much beauty in being yourself; everybody is different and special. When we realize and accept that, we can be better people, for ourselves, others and humankind as a whole.”



