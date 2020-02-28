Kayla Nicole Teams Up with Missy Elliott for 'Move Like A Snake' Remix
Today breakout star, YouTube sensation, and meme queen Kayla Nicole releases the remix for her viral hit "Move Like A Snake" featuring Missy Elliott via 300 Entertainment. The original version of the track was spawned organically from Kayla's comedic roots and in turn took over the internet accumulating over 9 million views on Youtube. Transitioning from being confined to the label of the "social media influencer" known as Nicole TV and into the all-encompassing musician/artist Kayla Nicole; she commissioned industry heavyweight Missy Elliot to give a spin to the viral hit.
With over 3.6 million subscribers, Kayla Nicole's footprint and fanbase is undeniable. First teasing her music on social media and Youtube, the high-energy of "Move Like A Snake" is a departure from her more melodic R&B inspired music which her fans have also come to love. As she strikes a match to ignite a new flame, stay tuned as Kayla Nicole blazes this new path.
Gifted, eye-catching and unforgettable. That only scratches the surface of all things Kayla Nicole Jones. From her latest catchy single "Move Like A Snake" to her original and comedic digital content that has millions watching and sharing in belly-aching laughter, Jones doesn't aspire to follow anyone else's path. She's making a lane of her own. "Musicis my open diary; videos are my freedom of expression," said Jones. "I became a better me, competing with the old me. When I was broken, I looked up to the person I knew I could be if I kept fighting."And fortunately for those who enjoy her content on a daily, she did. Now, it's not out of the ordinary for her videos and music to reach the masses as her content becomes a topic of conversation. Given her already proven success, Jones has discovered the formula for creating digital content and music that will keep her in demand for years to come.