Kay Nambiar Shares Debut Single 'Speaking In Tongues'

Multifaceted singer/songwriter Kay Nambiar has released his debut single, "Speaking In Tongues." Written after attending a party that left him feeling paranoid and unable to fall asleep, the stripped-back ballad introduces listeners to Kay's delicately airy vocals through somber lyrics and warm acoustic strumming.

The track is accompanied by a chilling and foreboding short film directed by Dutch filmmaker Sam de Jong (VICE Studio's Goldie, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs) which follows the main character's descent into delirium. Haunting yet captivating, "Speaking In Tongues" is the first single from Kay's forthcoming project expected later this year.

"I always feel a bit ambivalent about finishing music and sharing it," shares Kay. "It's always scary to share something deeply personal. For me, writing and recording these songs was a form of catharsis. It would be a beautiful thing if these songs could be of any meaning to someone else but me."

Known best for his work as a photographer and model having collaborated with some of the world's most-renowned artists and brands - from Calvin Klein to Cartier, and international publications including Vogue and Numéro - Kay makes a shift in his multi-disciplinary career with the release of "Speaking In Tongues." Adding solo artist to his repertoire, the track is the first from his forthcoming project which was written and performed by him alone and evolved organically from voice notes he's recorded on his iPhone over the past five years.

Reminiscent of artists such as Elliot Smith and Sufjan Stevens, Kay's music showcases a distinctively melancholic, pared-back, but also deeply personal look into the heart of who he is as a musician. Stepping into the spotlight and baring his most vulnerable inner thoughts and feelings, it's safe to say this is just the beginning for the American/Dutch artist. Stay tuned for more new music from Kay Nambiar coming soon!

Watch the new music video here: