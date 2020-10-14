Kathy Smardak Dies at Age 60

Kathy Smardak, co-founder of Outback Concerts, died on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Kathy Smardak, co-founder of Outback Concerts, died on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Williamson Medical Center after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband, Michael Smardak, and two special and very much-loved daughters, Sasha Amara Karina Smardak and Natalya Kristina Smardak.



In 1997, Smardak and her husband co-founded Outback Concerts, an independent concert promotion company located in Nashville, TN.



Kathy was born on November 24, 1959, in Lynchburg, VA, and graduated from Brookville High School and from Virginia Western Community College. She married the love of her life Michael in 1992.



There will be a Celebration of Life on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at The Stone House at Arrington Vineyards. A private family graveside will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park in the Grand Tour Garden.



Flowers may be sent to:

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home

3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, TN 37064

(615) 794-2289

www.williamsonmemorial.com



Donations in remembrance can be sent to:

Tennessee Baptist Children's Homes

P.O. Box 2206 Brentwood, TN 37024

www.tennesseechildren.org

Photo Credit: Rick Diamond

