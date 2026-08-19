Kate Prascher Shares New Single "RETROGRADE" Ahead of Album

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Kate Prascher has released the final single from her sophomore album 'SUNDAY AFTERNOON,' out August 28 on First City Artists (Alexa Rose, Carly King). On 'Retrograde,' Prascher's delicate howl is comforting and consuming as ever. She shares, ''Retrograde' is a kind of lullaby and spell for the times when things seem to be moving backwards. True to its name, this song took reflection and patience to get right in the studio, but the addition of Ben Garnett and his resonant guitar licks, pointed the track in the right direction.'

Co-produced by Diana Walsh (Amanda Shires, Jason Isbell, Wild Rivers), Prascher's new album boasts the eerie elegance she's known for, while calling esteemed comparisons to mind—the classic country soprano of Allison Krauss; the dark, dusty Americana of Gillian Welch; the bright melodicism of Madison Cunningham. Prascher will perform her new material at Big Lawn Festival in Poughkeepsie on August 22, and at O+ Festival in Kingston October 9-11.

Today's offering follows singles 'Jubilee,' 'Thousand a Million,' and 'They Will Fall Down,' songs that have been praised by Under the Radar, The Bluegrass Situation, and Glide Magazine to name a few, while landing across countless playlists over the last two months.

Prascher was raised in Memphis, a childhood steeped in spiritual storytelling. 'Where I'm from, it's expected for the people in your life who've passed to show up again, one way or another,' she says. In adulthood, she carried that experience to New York City and embraced the lively vibrance of the city's Bluegrass scene, taking mandolin lessons from Michael Daves and joining open sessions at staple venues like The Jalopy, Mona's, Sunny's. Prascher wrote about half the songs on 'Sunday Afternoon' while she was living in Brooklyn—the rest, after she left. 'I'm interested in how environment informs identity,' she shares. 'Leaving New York was a reckoning for me. I moved there out of ambition. If I left, could I still consider myself ambitious?' Now based upstate, she's grateful for the opportunity to answer that question. 'My life is less about chasing one thing, and more about grounded rituals, the practices of work and creation. I can hear myself more clearly. I know what I want to say.'

Tour Dates

Aug 22 || Poughkeepsie, NY at Big Lawn Festival

Oct 9-11 || Kingston, NY at O+ Festival

Photo Credit: Sander Randall



Photo Credit: Sander Randall

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