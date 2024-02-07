Kate Nash Signs To Kill Rock Stars & Drops New Single 'Change'

Platinum-selling recording artist and actress Kate Nash signs to esteemed label Kill Rock Stars and releases her new single “Change.” Marking an exciting new chapter in Kate's illustrious career, "Change" is an anthem that explores the nuances of relationships and the courage to embrace transformation.

Kate on the single: “‘Change' is about relationships and how they are ever-evolving, constant effort is required to maintain good relationships. You can't become complacent with others or with yourself. But you also have to learn to accept when a relationship is over, whether it's a romantic relationship or a friendship or a working relationship or even something within yourself that has become toxic or negative in some way.

Things end, and that's ok. My mum always told me to sleep on it if I was having trouble with something. She always said it'll be easier to deal with in the morning, and that thought still comforts me now. When the sun comes up, it's a new day, and there's a new opportunity to make changes, make your bed, make a cup of coffee and be honest with yourself.”

On her signing to Kill Rock Stars, Kate says: “Twelve years of independence as an artist has taught me so much. It's given me a stronger sense of self and an undeniable commitment to my work. It's forced me to face unique challenges and to practice discipline in regard to my art. I am so excited to take every lesson with me into this new chapter as I sign to Kill Rock Stars, who are such an important indie label with incredible music history and impeccable music taste. Meeting Slim, Rob and Sydney made me feel like I could be at home on a label again. My favorite thing in the world is to collaborate with good people. I can't wait to put records out together and to see where this journey takes us.”

Kill Rock Stars adds, “Not only does Kate have great songs and a great personality, she makes art for the right reasons. She wants to make the world a better place, and all of that makes Kate Nash a quintessential Kill Rock Stars artist.”

Kate Nash is a BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter known for her fearless approach to music and unapologetic storytelling. With a career spanning over a decade, she has garnered critical acclaim for her chart-topping hits and electrifying live performances. From her debut album Made of Bricks to her latest releases, Kate's artistry continues to resonate with audiences and has earned her a dedicated fanbase.

After captivating audiences with her performance as Rhonda in Netflix's Emmy-nominated original GLOW, Kate was approached by legendary Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, to write and develop a Broadway musical using her original songs, which debuted last fall in New York at the MCC Theater.

She is also esteemed for her performance as Boudica in the BAFTA-nominated Horrible Histories, and last summer she landed her first lead role in the feature film Coffee Wars. Her documentary Underestimate the Girl was picked for the BBC's notorious Storyville and is screening at festivals across the world. Kate and her writing partner Rebekka Johnson also wrote, directed and starred in Wild Bitch, a darkly comedic horror short that premiered at the SXSW film festival last year.

Timeless, pioneering and staunchly independent, Kate Nash is an artist for all time.

Photographer Credit: Jack Buster