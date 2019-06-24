Kate Nash Reveals Music Video, Drops New Single, Debuts Doc On BBC 3

Award-winning musician, artist, activist and actress, Kate Nash has debuted the official music video for her song "Body Heat." Created by Kate Nash, Aidan Zamiri and Thomas Silverman -- also featuring her dog Stella -- the intentionally low-budget-feel video was shot in a cabin in the lush Idyllwild forests over-night. "We found a vintage/twin peaks inspired home and arrived at dark and shot through the night." Kate reveals. "It was the quickest most fun video shoot I've ever done. The idea was a sexy cliché pop music video with a comedic twist. The love interest is an invisible man, as I wanted to represent those moments of self-love, when I'm in the bedroom in the video I'm with my naked invisible man and essentially I'm alone. You can still have those sweet, sexy relief from loving yourself through stressful moments."



'Body Heat' is an unapologetic and welcomed pop song by the Kate, and was inspired by the Spice Girls. "It's about those mercury-in-retrograde moments where everything seems to fall apart, the day is going fast but slow at the same time, you feel like you can't get it together but when you connect with someone special and you get to see them you feel instant relief and you smile and you don't even care when they steal the sheets in the middle of the night because you're already warm from their body Heat." The British songwriter and multi-instrumentalist concludes.



Watch the video for "Body Heat" HERE.



This weekend, Kate Nash also released her new song, 'Bad Lieutenant' alongside the debut of "Kate Nash: Underestimate The Girl" the documentary that premiered last night on BBC 3 in the UK.



Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl is an intimate portrait, following Kate over several years in her pursuit to remain a creatively and financially independent artist. After being dropped by a major label, Kate learns (the hard way) how to navigate the music industry as a self-sufficient businesswoman and creative. The film provides a unique insight into the challenges an independent artist goes through, and the resilience required to live and create art on their own terms.



"Bad Lieutenant" is available everywhere now, listen HERE.



UK residents can catch Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl on the BBC iPlayer HERE.



In other news, the popular, award-winning Netflix Original GLOW -- which Kate stars in as the lovable Rhonda Richardson aka Britannica --will be returning to our screens on August 9. Watch the official trailer for Season 3 HERE.

Kate Nash is also set to star in the upcoming Horrible Histories - The Movie alongside Kim Cattrall, Craig Roberts, Nick Frost, Derek Jacobi and Warwick Davis. The film will enter cinemas in the UK starting July 26. Watch the trailer HERE.



Kate is currently on tour in the UK and Europe. For a full list of tour dates go to: https://katenash.com/tour/



Kate Nash's latest album "Yesterday Was Forever" is out everywhere now.





