Kate Bollinger Shares New Single 'Running'

Kate Bollinger shares "Running" a remarkable new single out today via Ghostly International that follows the release of her acclaimed Look at it in the Light EP released earlier this year. The track was produced, mixed and recorded by Sam Evian (Big Thief, Cass McCombs).

"It's a song about a failing relationship, a new time in my life, deep insecurity and anxiety, and wanting to be really known and loved by someone." says Bollinger. "I've tried lots of different styles of songwriting and I think I've made lots of things that don't really reflect who I am anymore, but this song feels representative of the core of who I am."

Bollinger is hitting this road this fall on a west coast headline tour that includes two dates in Los Angeles, a special performance complete with a puppet show at the famed Bob Baker Marionette Theater and a sold out show at The Echo, and dates in San Francisco, Seattle, Portland and more. All dates below.

"Running" continues an ascendant year for Kate Bollinger, which has seen the songwriter playing sold-out shows in support of her Ghostly International debut EP, Look at it in the Light, a collection of tender folk-pop songs lauded by the likes of NPR and The FADER. This standalone single was recorded with Sam Evian at his Flying Cloud Recordings studio in New York's Catskill Mountains. She drove up from Virginia and tracked the song live with Sam. They added Omnichord, bass, keys, and additional guitars before wrapping for a home-cooked meal with his partner Hannah Cohen. The next day, they listened back and built it out with Sean Mullins on drums.

There's a loose, candid sway to "Running," the result of capturing a moment and not pushing past it. "Running feels like a very true and natural piece of me," says Bollinger. Her voice, which she was nearly losing at the time, glides at the forefront. The instrumentation is warm and subtle; layers gently move in and out of the mix, underlining the self-assured and sweetly nuanced delivery.

Listen to the new single here:

TOUR DATES

10/12 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

10/14 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

10/15 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

10/16 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/18 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium

10/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo - SOLD OUT

10/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bob Baker Marionette Theater (on sale 9/9)