Kat Graham Release New Album 'LONG HOT SUMMER'

Partnering with GLAAD, Kat Graham releases her new dance-pop album, LONG HOT SUMMER, out now. Global tour supporting the album starts tonight in Los Angeles, CA at the OUTLOUD Festival/WeHo Pride.

After experimenting with a variety of musical genres, from 2017's disco-tinged Love Music Funk Magic to the experimental NFT album Toro Gato, Kat is going back to her roots with LONG HOT SUMMER. Her love-letter to the LGBTQ+ community, the 11-track album is full of bangers with sweeping pop synths over aggressive 80's beats. Co-produced with Jean-Yves "Jeeve" Ducornet, Kat is ready to give the community that first embraced her a dance-pop album focusing on liberation, self-exploration, and acceptance.

The album features tracks produced by Kat herself, like GIRLS and VOODOO, incorporating beats she made when she was 15 years old. Drawing inspiration from Madonna, Joan Jett and her old friend Prince, the references can be heard throughout the album, from the electro OPRAH RICH to the 80's tinged EVERYWHERE YOU GO.

As a member of GLAAD's Atlanta chapter and a longtime supporter, Kat is headlining a world tour to help raise money for the organization. Dates below.

Listen to the new album here:

Upcoming Kat Graham LONG HOT SUMMER Pride Tour Dates

6/3 - Los Angeles, CA

6/18 - Ibiza, Spain

6/24 - Shanghai Pride Virtual

6/26 - New York Pride Virtual

7/1 - London, UK

7/2 - London, UK

7/17 - Sydney Pride Virtual

8/5 - Hamburg, Germany

8/13 - Prague, Czech Republic

9/16 - Belgrade, Serbia