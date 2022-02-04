Kassi Ashton Releases Deubt Radio Single 'Dates in Pickup Trucks'

MCA Nashville/Interscope recording artist Kassi Ashton released her new single "Dates In Pickup Trucks" today. Penned by Kassi, David Garcia, and Luke Laird, the breezy tune takes the listener back to distant care-free memories of the past.

Kassi's unmistakable R&B influence shines throughout the song, while paired with a contrasting steel guitar creating a sound uniquely her own.

Kassi shares her excitement of releasing her debut single to country radio. "I've waited a very long time to say this, I'm so happy to be finally giving you my debut country radio single!" exclaims Kassi. "Dates In Pickup Trucks is meant to be sang along to, with the wheels rolling you forward and the speakers taking you back. Call your local station and tell them to play it."

"Dates In Pickup Trucks" ships to country radio on February 7 with an add date of February 28.

Kassi released her dynamic song, "Heavyweight," this past October joining her previous critically acclaimed releases "California, Missouri," "Hopeless," "Violins," and more released by UMG Nashville in conjunction with Interscope Records. Named "Who to Watch" by Huffington Post, The Tennessean, and radio personality Bobby Bones. Refinery29 claimed, "she blends pop aesthetics with a presence doused in no-fs-left-to-give authenticity," and PAPER Magazine called her "the next big country superstar."

Listen to the new single here: