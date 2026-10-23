Kassi Ashton Releases 'Any Place In Time' Single and Music Video

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MCA artist Kassi Ashton has released 'Any Place In Time,' a new single described as 'Defying convention with her own signature style of confessional storytelling' (HITS).

Written by Ashton with Jason Nix and Driver Williams, 'Any Place In Time' exposes 'the gritty and vulnerable sides of her personality' (WWD), a rare love song from Ashton dressed up as a destiny-bound, dimension-twisting trip:

There's a million universes on a single string of time

If it's a simulation I'm doing fine

And if I was a starseed rolling through the sky

I'm glad that I was dropped here with you by my side

Any place in time

You have always been mine

Happenstance or divine

You have always been mine

'Any Place In Time' paints a defiant, transcendent love story that can't be defined or confined, accentuated by her soulful, smoke-tinged vocal. MusicRow puts it simply: 'Ashton has never sounded better.'

Accompanying the new song, Ashton also released the official music video for 'Any Place In Time.' Shot south of Nashville and directed by Megan May Erwin, the playful, three-minute rush finds Ashton and husband Travis Myatt amidst a paintball war for the ages.

'Any Place In Time' follows latest releases 'Chrome Pony,' 'Bratmobile' and viral breakout, 'Bitches,' yet another example of how Ashton 'blends pop aesthetics with a presence doused in no-fs-left-to-give authenticity' (Refinery29). With buzz at an all-time high, Ashton is in the studio now with producers Oscar Charles and Luke Laird, putting final touches on her second studio album as she winds down her biggest year yet.

About Kassi Ashton

Kassi Ashton 'is a study in contrasts' (Billboard), 'a blend of feminine sensuality and strength that's rarely heard' (American Songwriter). The California, Missouri-born rabble-rouser is 'a devilish songwriter who isn't afraid to flip convention on its head' (Rolling Stone), telling the colorful, brutal truths behind a Midwestern upbringing 'doused in no-fs-left-to-give authenticity' (Refinery29).

Seven years in the making, Ashton's 2024, 10-track debut, Made From The Dirt, released to critical acclaim, expanded upon on its 15-track deluxe, Made From The Dirt: The Blooms, in 2025. Ashton brought the catalog of songs to nationwide crowds, adding to a touring resume stacked with the likes of Jamey Johnson, Maren Morris, duet partner Parker McCollum, and more. Her noteworthy live performance 'displays a strength that feels unshakeable' (Nashville Scene).

Kassi found breakthrough at the start of 2026 with 'Bitches,' 'perhaps the most raw and unprintable singer-songwriter tune the music industry has seen in ages' (Goldmine Magazine), and its successors, 'Bratmobile' and 'Chrome Pony.' In the studio with producers Oscar Charles and Luke Laird now, Ashton is putting the finishing touches on her full-length sophomore album, with more new music imminent.

About MCA

MCA, a division of Universal Music Group, represents a modern, artist-first approach to country music, building on the rich legacy of the Music Corporation of America. Under the leadership of Mike Harris (President & CEO) and Dave Cobb (Chief Creative Officer), MCA continues to shape the future of country music while honoring the traditions that have made the genre an integral part of American culture.

MCA includes the iconic labels MCA Nashville, Mercury Nashville, and Lucille Records. The label's diverse roster features some of country music's most influential artists, including 49 Winchester, Alan Jackson, Blake Proehl, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Carter Faith, Chris Stapleton, Dalton Davis, Darius Rucker, Eric Church, George Strait, Jacob Hackworth, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Josh Ross, Kassi Ashton, Keith Urban, Kenny Whitmire, Kinsley, Lamont Landers, Landon Smith, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Grimes, Madden Metcalf, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Nate Bargatze, NEEDTOBREATHE, Parker McCollum, Reba, Sam Hunt, Sons of Habit, Tucker Wetmore, Tyler Hubbard, Vince Gill, and Wyatt McCubbin.

Photo Credit: Megan May Erwin











Photo Credit: Megan May Erwin

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