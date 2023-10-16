Kassa Overall Shares New Single '2 Sentimental'

Overall has just announced several new 2024 U.S. tour dates.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 2 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things' Photo 3 Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

Kassa Overall Shares New Single '2 Sentimental'

Grammy-nominated alternative jazz drummer, producer, and rapper Kassa Overall releases “2 Sentimental”, a melancholic reimagining of Duke Ellington’s ballad “In a Sentimental Mood”, which Overall has transformed into an anthem for musicians struggling to survive the economic upheaval of the post-pandemic era.

Kassa penned the lyrics during a period of heightened financial stress, living in Midtown Manhattan during the peak months of the COVID-19 pandemic. He began writing “2 Sentimental” as he sat outside a Times Square pizzeria, feeling an apocalyptic sense of despair after a failed trip to pick up residual checks at a nearby musician’s union. He opens with a play on the motivational message of OutKast’s classic “Git Up, Git Out."

He then set these words to the music of Duke Ellington’s classic “In a Sentimental Mood”, as played by his longtime friend and collaborator, the virtuosic pianist Sullivan Fortner. Stephan Crump provided acoustic bass and Isabella Du Graf contributed additional vocals.

The single’s release comes in the midst of a 70+ date world tour in support of ANIMALS, with dates across North America, Europe, and Japan. Overall has just announced several new 2024 U.S. tour dates, including appearances at Big Ears, SXSW, Blue Note NYC, and a string of shows opening for hip-hop pioneers Digable Planets in the Midwest and on the West Coast.

Overall’s new album ANIMALS, released in May, has earned support from The New York Times, Stereogum, Pitchfork, Paste, Treble, Brooklyn Vegan, American Songwriter, NPR Music, among many others. He also delivered a Tiny Desk performance described by the institution as a “virtuosic display of musicianship, lyricism and artistic innovation.”

Tour Dates

October 19 - WWWX, Tokyo, JP [SOLD OUT]

October 20 - Billboard Live Osaka, Osaka, JP November

October 21 - Asagiri Jam, Japan

October 26-27 - Earshot Jazz, Seattle

October 28 - Bainbridge Island Museum of Art

November 01 - Alte Feuerwache, Mannheim, DE

November 02 - E-werk - Erlangen, DE

November 03 - Uberjazz Festival, Hamburg, DE November 04 - BIRD, Rotterdam, NL

November 07 - Jassmine, Warsaw, PL

November 09 - UT Connewitz - Leipzig, DE

November 10 - Alcazar, Rome, IT

November 11 - Locomotiv Club, Bologna, IT

November 12 - Magnolia, Milan, IT

November 14 - Moods, Zürich, CH

November 15 - Strange Brew, Bristol, UK

November 16 - Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds, UK

November 18 - SuperSonic Jazz Paradiso, Amsterdam, NL

November 21 - AB, Brussels, BE

November 24 - Sala Paral-lel 62, Barcelona, ES

January 15 - Blue Note NYC

January 25 - State Theatre, Kalamazoo, MI*

January 26 - Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL*

January 27 - Varsity Theatre, Minneapolis, MN*

January 30 - Gothic Theater, Denver, CO*

February 01 - Belly Up, Solana Beach, CA*

March 11-16 - SXSW, Austin, TX

March 21-24 - Big Ears, Knoxville, TN

*w/ Digable Planets

photo by Nayquan Shuler



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
KACEY JOHANSING Releases New Album Year Away Photo
KACEY JOHANSING Releases New Album 'Year Away'

KACEY JOHANSING releases new album 'Year Away' featuring Tim Heidecker & Fred Armisen. Find out more about this exciting release. A longtime touring member of Hand Habits and Fruit Bats, and a crucial collaborator in the flourishing Los Angeles folk scene, the  Los Angeles singer-songwriter turned inward as her phone went silent.

2
M83 Shares Previously Unreleased Hurry Up, Were Dreaming Track Mirror Photo
M83 Shares Previously Unreleased 'Hurry Up, We're Dreaming' Track 'Mirror'

M83, aka Anthony Gonzalez, has made available fan favorite deep-cut “Mirror,” from his beloved 2011 album Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming. Upon the original release of Hurry Up, “Mirror” was a hidden track found only as a secret download in the packaging of the CD, and later released as a record store day 7”.

3
We The Kings Announces New Single & Signs to Graveboy Records Photo
We The Kings Announces New Single & Signs to Graveboy Records

“Alien” is the start of a new chapter for the group, marking the first release on their new label, Graveboy Records, which is owned and operated by Emo Nite founders T.J. Petracca and Morgan Freed. Produced by the band’s own Travis Clark, “Alien” is a song about belonging and finding one’s place in the world.

4
Disturbed Announces 23-Date Take Back Your Life North American Tour Photo
Disturbed Announces 23-Date 'Take Back Your Life' North American Tour

Multi-platinum rock band Disturbed announces their 23-date Take Back Your Life 2024 North American tour which will kick off in Peoria, IL on January 19th (full dates here). The tour will feature support from Falling In Reverse & Plush and is produced by Live Nation.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Janet Jackson to Headline World AIDS Day Event in HoustonJanet Jackson to Headline World AIDS Day Event in Houston
Holly Humberstone Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Paint My Bedroom Black'Holly Humberstone Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Paint My Bedroom Black'
Brandi Carlile Named Out Magazine's 'Icon of the Year'; Featured on the Cover of Their Annual OUT100 IssueBrandi Carlile Named Out Magazine's 'Icon of the Year'; Featured on the Cover of Their Annual OUT100 Issue
P!NK to Release 'TRUSTFALL' Deluxe Album With New Live Tracks & Sting, Brandi Carlile CollaborationsP!NK to Release 'TRUSTFALL' Deluxe Album With New Live Tracks & Sting, Brandi Carlile Collaborations

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central DAPHNE
SOME LIKE IT HOT
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE