Kassa Overall Shares New Single '2 Sentimental'

Grammy-nominated alternative jazz drummer, producer, and rapper Kassa Overall releases “2 Sentimental”, a melancholic reimagining of Duke Ellington’s ballad “In a Sentimental Mood”, which Overall has transformed into an anthem for musicians struggling to survive the economic upheaval of the post-pandemic era.

Kassa penned the lyrics during a period of heightened financial stress, living in Midtown Manhattan during the peak months of the COVID-19 pandemic. He began writing “2 Sentimental” as he sat outside a Times Square pizzeria, feeling an apocalyptic sense of despair after a failed trip to pick up residual checks at a nearby musician’s union. He opens with a play on the motivational message of OutKast’s classic “Git Up, Git Out."

He then set these words to the music of Duke Ellington’s classic “In a Sentimental Mood”, as played by his longtime friend and collaborator, the virtuosic pianist Sullivan Fortner. Stephan Crump provided acoustic bass and Isabella Du Graf contributed additional vocals.

The single’s release comes in the midst of a 70+ date world tour in support of ANIMALS, with dates across North America, Europe, and Japan. Overall has just announced several new 2024 U.S. tour dates, including appearances at Big Ears, SXSW, Blue Note NYC, and a string of shows opening for hip-hop pioneers Digable Planets in the Midwest and on the West Coast.

Overall’s new album ANIMALS, released in May, has earned support from The New York Times, Stereogum, Pitchfork, Paste, Treble, Brooklyn Vegan, American Songwriter, NPR Music, among many others. He also delivered a Tiny Desk performance described by the institution as a “virtuosic display of musicianship, lyricism and artistic innovation.”

Tour Dates

October 19 - WWWX, Tokyo, JP [SOLD OUT]

October 20 - Billboard Live Osaka, Osaka, JP November

October 21 - Asagiri Jam, Japan

October 26-27 - Earshot Jazz, Seattle

October 28 - Bainbridge Island Museum of Art

November 01 - Alte Feuerwache, Mannheim, DE

November 02 - E-werk - Erlangen, DE

November 03 - Uberjazz Festival, Hamburg, DE November 04 - BIRD, Rotterdam, NL

November 07 - Jassmine, Warsaw, PL

November 09 - UT Connewitz - Leipzig, DE

November 10 - Alcazar, Rome, IT

November 11 - Locomotiv Club, Bologna, IT

November 12 - Magnolia, Milan, IT

November 14 - Moods, Zürich, CH

November 15 - Strange Brew, Bristol, UK

November 16 - Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds, UK

November 18 - SuperSonic Jazz Paradiso, Amsterdam, NL

November 21 - AB, Brussels, BE

November 24 - Sala Paral-lel 62, Barcelona, ES

January 15 - Blue Note NYC

January 25 - State Theatre, Kalamazoo, MI*

January 26 - Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL*

January 27 - Varsity Theatre, Minneapolis, MN*

January 30 - Gothic Theater, Denver, CO*

February 01 - Belly Up, Solana Beach, CA*

March 11-16 - SXSW, Austin, TX

March 21-24 - Big Ears, Knoxville, TN

*w/ Digable Planets

photo by Nayquan Shuler