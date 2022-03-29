Kaskade & deadmau5's New Project Kx5 Announce Headlining Show at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

In the summer of 2021, Kaskade made history as the first public concert performed at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. The sold-out show featured a surprise set by deadmau5 and had the two artists reuniting again for a set to close the show and catapulted them to start a music project together as Kx5.

Today (March 29), deadmau5 and Kaskade will return to Los Angeles to break records once again as they announce Kx5 will headline legendary stadium The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday, December 10, 2022. Presented by Live Nation and Insomniac, tickets for the show go on sale next Thursday, April 7 with pre-sale launching at 9 am PST on Tuesday, April 5.

Kx5 is a collaboration over a decade and a half in the making. deadmau5 and Kaskade effectively changed the electronic music landscape when they paired together for 2008's slow-burning "I Remember" and the influence of their follow up "Move For Me" cemented their influence as the standard. Both tracks peaked at No. 1 within a week of one another on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart. The GRAMMY-nominated artists' paths crossed again on 2016's ominous "Beneath with Me" featuring Skylar Grey.

"Escape (featuring Hayla)"-released this past March as their debut single as Kx5--is impacting at dance music radio and DSPs now. "This is of course the duo that delivered us peak '00s progressive house with their 2009 classic "I Remember,'" shared Billboard upon its release. "...and this new track, 'Escape,' gives shades of that song via soft, glowing, slow-build synths that have this pairs' fingerprints all over them."

Expect a triumphant live show from Kx5, who joins a prestigious roster of musical acts to have headlined the Coliseum including the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, U2, Metallica and Prince just to name a few. Known as "The Greatest Stadium in the World," the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a living memorial to all who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during World War I, has been a civic treasure for generations of Angelenos.

Named a national and California Historic Landmark in 1984, the legacy of events and individuals hosted in nine-plus-decades reads like no other: the only venue to host two Summer Olympics (Xth Olympiad in 1932, XXIIIrd Olympiad in 1984) and soon a third (xxIVth Olympiad in 2028); home to college football's USC Trojans since 1923 and the UCLA Bruins (1928-1981); professional football's Los Angeles Rams (1946-1979 and 2016-2019), Raiders (1982-1994) and Chargers (1960); hosting three NFL Championships and two Super Bowls; home to the Los Angeles Dodgers (1958-1960) and the 1959 World Series; appearances by U.S. Presidents Franklin D Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Ronald Reagan; and international dignitaries such as Martin Luther King, Jr., Cesar Chavez, Pope John Paul II, the Dalai Lama, and Nelson Mandela.