Kasablanca Step Into the Open For the First Time With Revolutionary Live Set

As the tracks from their recently released 'Human Learning' EP keep buzzing across the Melodic House & Techno space, Kasablanca are at long last stepping out into the open. today, the mystery group will showcase their debut EP through a revolutionary audiovisual experience that is expected to set the benchmark for all live sets to come.

Tune in to Kasablanca - Live From The Future

Following the support from staple acts such as Above & Beyond, Armin van Buuren, Diplo, Don Diablo, Martin Garrix and Tchami on debut single 'Hold Me Close' and the gigantic waves they made with the ensuing 'Human Learning' EP, Kasablanca's live set connect the group's authentic sound with the most incredible visuals. Starting today on 3 p.m. EDT (or 12 p.m. PST), their hotly anticipated audiovisual performance will make for a transportive cinematic experience that takes listeners on a journey from beginning to end. For a preview of what to expect, click here.

With their musical identity coming from their use of melodic retro and the rhythmic fundamentals of house and techno, Kasablanca are among the most exciting newcomers on the dance music block. Combining influences from the likes of RÜFÜS DU SOUL and ARTBAT with the attitude of acts such as Justice and Kavinsky, they saw their sound gain support from underground and main stage DJs alike and even crossed into radio territory with adds on Sirius XM and Radio 1: 'Run', their recent collab with Lane8, became the #1 airplay song on BPM. The identity of Kasblanca may be hidden, but their sounds and visuals sure make for an incredible audiovisual experience that's bound to captivate their fans well into 2021 and beyond.