Karnaval SCTV Celebrates Lubuklinggau Anniversary with Show-Stopping Performances

The Voices recently equipped the Karnaval SCTV stage with a JBL by HARMAN audio system to deliver powerful, dynamic sound with balanced coverage for a variety of musical acts.

Karnaval SCTV is a popular variety show on Surya Citra Televisi (SCTV) that is broadcast live from several major cities throughout Indonesia each month. Karnaval SCTV features a star-studded cast of celebrity guest appearances as well as live musical performances, stunning attractions and more. To commemorate the 18th anniversary of the city of Lubuklinggau, Karnaval SCTV broadcasted live from Silampari Sports Park, welcoming a host of celebrities including musicians, television personalities and soap opera stars to the stage. To ensure world-class sound for the 500-person crowd, Karnaval SCTV hired AV integrators The Voices to deploy a state-of-the-art HARMAN audio system with JBL VTX Series loudspeakers.



"The client required a powerful sound system that could reach every member of the audience," said Liauw Wu Shen, Owner, The Voices, The Voices. "The system had to be dynamic and adaptable to deliver spectacular performance for a variety of music genres and performances. The event commemorated the 18th anniversary of Lubuklinggau city and hosted a variety of eminent celebrities, so reliability was extremely important. After considering these factors, we decided that the versatile JBL VTX series systems would be best suited for the project at Karnaval SCTV."

The Voices deployed JBL VTX A8 line array loudspeakers to deliver clear, detailed sound for a variety of musical performances. VTX A8 loudspeakers utilize patented VTX Series technology to provide impressive performance, unmatched efficiency and consistent horizontal coverage. Paired with a JBL VTX B18 18-inch subwoofer, the system delivered powerful bass response with improved linearity and increased sensitivity. To power the system, Wu Shen selected a Crown VRack 4x3500HD amplifier rack, which features three Crown 4x3500HD amplifiers and a built-in distribution system for quick and easy set up.

"We required a sound system that catered to three critical criteria," said Edison, Sound Engineer, Karnaval SCTV, "Firstly, the systems had to be powerful to deliver consistent coverage for every member of the audience. Secondly, the systems had to be dynamic to meet a variety of performance requirements. Finally, the systems had to be dependable, due to the caliber of the event. We are very satisfied with the solutions provided by The Voices; they certainly meet all of our expectations."



"The project for Karnaval SCTV at Lubuklinggau called for robust audio solutions to create a lasting impression on audiences," said Ramesh Jayaraman, VP & GM, HARMAN Professional Solutions, APAC. "We would like to thank The Voices and our partner IMS Indonesia for deftly deploying solutions that reproduce audio with excellent quality, making the event more immersive and maximizing the entertainment experience."





