Karine Hannah Releases Cover Of Def Leppard's 'Hysteria'

The Queen of Pop cover songs, Karine Hannah is back with another reimagined classic rock hit, "Hysteria" by Def Leppard. Karine's cover for Def Leppard's title track from their 1987 album "Hysteria" is classic and ethereal. The instrumentals give us an out-of-world experience with a mix of floating sub-bass, a higher-pitched repetitive piano riff, and reverberative piano chords. This hypnotic feeling complements the lyrics making it true "magical mysteria". "Hysteria" by Karine Hannah is available now for streaming and download. Click here to listen.

And I think that the best response I can give you about hysteria is that, yes part of the reason that it means so much is that I recognize that my producer Josh Harris and I have created a fresh take on this 80s Def Leppard monster hit. But also, I was not familiar with this song when my producer suggested it to me, and I didn't realize that once I produced my vocals and heard the finished song how impactful it was going to be to me. I can relate to the lyrics, and the sentiment of the song at the time that I recorded it fit perfectly with the emotions I was feeling at that time." - Karine Hannah

Auditory angel Karine's latest cover for Def Leppard's title track from their 1987 album "Hysteria" enchants the listener with the signature elegance and energy that fans have come to expect from Karine.

Karine's strong yet serene rasp makes the listener feel not quite hysteric but captivated as if you are in a trance. This cover is intense in the sense that it completely washes over you, but the gentle instrumentals provide solace within the chaos.