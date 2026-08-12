Karen Waldrup Releases Music Video for KEEPING THE FAITH

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Karen Waldrup has released the official music video for her single KEEPING THE FAITH, a song she describes as a deeply personal reflection on trusting life's path through major changes, including a divorce. The video premiered with American Country Network and digitally with Country Evolution.

The video brings the song's message of hope, perseverance, and trusting the journey of life, reminding viewers that even during the hardest times, there is always something better ahead. For Waldrup, the song is deeply personal, reflecting her own experience of trusting God's plan while going through major life changes, including a difficult divorce. 'Keeping The Faith' is a reminder that heartbreak and unexpected challenges can often lead to new beginnings and that sometimes the greatest blessings come when we least expect them. The video premiered with American Country Network and digitally with Country Evolution.

''Keeping The Faith' is about believing that good things are ahead, even when you can't see them yet,' says Waldrup. 'Creating this music video meant so much to me because it gave me a chance to tell this story in a very personal way. The process was honestly healing, and it reminded me of how important it is to keep moving forward, even during the hardest seasons. You may not always understand why things happen, but if you keep believing and trusting the journey, better days can be waiting right around the corner.'

Inspired by the everyday lessons life teaches us, the new single takes a lighthearted look at being prepared for whatever may come your way, from keeping extra cash on hand to carrying a set of jumper cables. With its relatable message and playful take on the old saying 'better safe than sorry,' Waldrup brings those familiar life lessons to life in 'Just In Case.'

For additional concert information and all things Karen Waldrup, visit karenwaldrup.com.

More About Karen Waldrup

Karen Waldrup is an internationally recognized Country Soul artist with over 1 million fans online and more than 400 million video views. A Top 5 finalist on Season 25 of NBC's The Voice, she's been featured in major outlets like Billboard, Rolling Stone, PEOPLE, Netflix, The Hallmark Channel, and more. She's a BMI songwriter, a member of the Recording Academy (NARAS), CMA, and a proud partner with Mission of Hope: Haiti. Waldrup has won twelve Nashville Industry Music Awards, received the 2019 Torch Award from the Keith Whitley Fingerprint on Country Music Awards, and was named a 2023 Top 5 Artist to Watch by Country Evolution. With seven studio albums and over 50 songs released worldwide, she continues to make her mark on the country music scene.

Her debut album JUSTIFIED, produced by Garth Fundis (Trisha Yearwood, Don Williams, Alabama), appeared on four Billboard charts and featured 'Sometimes He Does,' which was praised in Rolling Stone and named 'Disc of the Day' by Robert Oermann. Waldrup has performed in over 15 countries, blending classic country with Louisiana soul. Her 2022 album Kendall County Road, produced by Grammy winners Paul Worley and Biff Watson, includes songs written with WWII veteran Jim Martin and a duet with Wendy Moten. She recently released singles including 'Louisiana Hurricane,' 'Fix It,' 'Blue Cowboy Boots,' 'Good Guy,' 'Keeping The Faith,' and her current single, 'Best Friends & Lemon Drops,' which is out now.

Waldrup also plans to release a new single, JUST IN CASE, written by Ava Paige and Becca Rae Greene, described as a lighthearted take on being prepared for life's unexpected moments.

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