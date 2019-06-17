Karen Mok's World Tour Sets Sail Again With U.K. Date At The London Palladium

Today, award-winning Chinese actress and singer-songwriter who starred in Disney's Around The World In 80 Days with Jackie Chan, Karen Mok announces that her world tour will continue in 2019 as she brings her truly spectacular show to Europe, including a show at the London Palladium on 15 September. Tickets go on sale on Friday 21 June 10am at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.



2018 saw the 25th anniversary of Karen Mok's debut, and the opening of her stunning new world tour. It all began on 23 June at the Shanghai Hongkou Football Stadium, and for the next 6 months, fans turned out to see and celebrate the anniversary of her debut in 16 cities.



Karen Mok's concerts have always been a unique experience, with fans frequently posting videos of her top moments online. Her performances are often labelled 'extraordinary', and the anniversary world tour is no exception - the striking new production will captivate her fans.



Her set list often brings surprises - even if you've seen numerous concerts before, Karen Mok's new tour will bring a freshness to classics, and the unexpected gems that fans have come to expect. She will perform her timeless love songs, but also popular hits from her new album 'We Meet in the Midfield'. This tour sees her performing the album in a new way that fans will not have seen her perform before, and her selection of songs both old and new will bring fans an exceptionally exciting Karen Mok experience.



U.K. Tour Date:



15 September 2019 London, U.K. The London Palladium



Tickets go on sale on Friday 21 June 10am





Karen Mok, born in Hong Kong of Welsh, Chinese and Persian descent, Karen is one of the leading actress and singer who has enjoyed phenomenal success in Asia since making her debut in 1993.



As an internationally recognized award-winning actress Karen appeared in nearly 40 films including SHAOLIN SOCCER, one of the highest-grossing films in Hong Kong's history, FALLEN ANGELS, for which she was honored with a Hong Kong Film Award for Best Supporting Actress, and Disney's AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS with Jackie Chan. Her film credits also include BLACK MASK with Jet Li, Stephen Chow's THE GOD OF COOKERY and Cory Yuen's action movie SO CLOSE. Mok recently completed filming Ekachai Uekrongtham's English-language thriller THE COFFIN which opened at No.1 at the Box office in Thailand.



In the field of music, Karen has a habit of making history: she was the first and only female artist from Hong Kong to win 2-time on Taiwan's prestigious Golden Melody Award (equivalent to the Grammy Award in the Mandarin music market) and the first Asian star to take the lead role in the Broadway hit musical "RENT" on its 10th Anniversary World Tour. In addition, Mok is an accomplished recording artist, with 17 albums released to date, of which 13 albums are mandarin.





