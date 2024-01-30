Kara Jackson Announces Spring U.S. Tour

Tickets are on sale this Friday, February 2nd at 10AM local time.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

The Poet Laureate, singer-songwriter, and most exciting new artist of 2023, Kara Jackson is thrilled to announce her first US headline tour. The No Fun tour is in support of her critically acclaimed debut album Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?, released last year via September. Tickets are on sale this Friday, February 2nd at 10AM local time - purchase tickets HERE. Full dates are below!

Kara's live performances are a soul-bearing exploration of the debut record detailing a sonic invitation to processing grief. Wielding her voice like a honey-coated blade, Kara Jackson crafts a blend of emotional folk music and poetic alt-country. With the radical honesty of Nina Simone, the intricate lyricism of Fiona Apple and Joanna Newsom, and the straightforward, no-frills delivery of artists like Kimya Dawson, Kara's writing blurs the line between poetry and song, demanding an attentive ear and a repeat listen.

Raised by country folk and Black feminist poets like Gwendolyn Brooks and Lucille Clifton, Kara's songs have the softness and warmth of a southern drawl, while still being sharp enough to cut deep. Born and raised in Oak Park, IL, a community 10 miles west of Chicago, Kara studied music and writing from a very young age. A Black Queer polymath, she took piano lessons from the age of 5 and later taught herself to play guitar.

She honed her poetry skills in high school, eventually becoming the National Youth Poet Laureate in 2019. That same year, Kara self-released her debut EP, A Song for Every Chamber of the Heart, a tender offering of acoustic meditations on love and desire. Since then she has toured the country in support of artists such as Julia Jacklin, Neko Case, Ibeyi, and Angel Olsen.

FULL U.S. 2024 TOUR DATES:

Thu-Apr-25    Chicago, IL @ Old Town School Of Folk Music

Sun-May-5     Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Tue-May-7     San Francisco, CA @ Café du Nord

Wed-May-8    Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

Fri-May-10     Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

Sun-May-12   Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

Thu-May-16   New York, NY @ Public Records

Fri-May-17     Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

Mon-May-20  Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at 3rd Man

Tue-May-21  Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory At The Masquerade

Photo credit: Ashleigh Dye




