Kansas Announce New Album THE ABSENCE OF PRESENCE

KANSAS, America's legendary progressive rock band, will release their highly anticipated new studio album "The Absence of Presence" on 26th June 2020.

The album follows-up 2016's "The Prelude Implicit," which debuted at #14 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart. KANSAS has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and is famous for classic hits such as 'Carry On Wayward Son' and 'Dust in the Wind' to progressive epics like 'Song for America.'

"The Absence of Presence," released by Inside Out Music, features nine all new tracks written by the band, produced by Zak Rizvi, and co-produced by Phil Ehart and Richard Williams. KANSAS's signature sound is unmistakable throughout. The album showcases Ronnie Platt's towering vocals, David Ragsdale's searing violin, Tom Brislin's dazzling keyboards, Williams and Rizvi's electrifying guitar riffs, Ehart's powerful drums, and Billy Greer's rocking bass.

This Autumn, KANSAS will be taking its very popular Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour to Europe for 13 dates in October and November. The Point of Know Return Anniversary European Tour will include songs from "The Absence of Presence," classic hits and deep cuts, and will culminate with the iconic album "Point of Know Return" performed in its entirety.

"We are really proud of the album 'The Absence of Presence,'" comments KANSAS guitarist, producer, and songwriter Zak Rizvi. "Making a new KANSAS album sets a very high musical standard that is expected from our fans. From rockers, to progressive epics, to ballads, there is something on this recording for everybody."

"It's been a while since the band has been able to perform in Europe, where we have some very passionate fans," adds KANSAS guitarist Richard Williams. "We are excited to take the Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour across Europe. Not only will they hear us perform that album in its entirety, along with other hits and deep cuts, but they will be the first fans to hear some of the songs from 'The Absence of Presence' performed live."

Point of Know Return Anniversary European Tour Dates

October 18 - London, England - Palladium

October 20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

October 21 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

October 23 - Tampere, Finland - Tamperetalo

October 24 - Helsinki, Finland - Culture House

October 26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus

October 27 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

October 29 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

October 31 - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal

November 3 - Munich, Germany - Circus Krone

November 5 - Heilbronn, Germany - Harmonie

November 9 - Bochum, Germany - RuhrCongress

November 10 - Amsterdam, Holland - Carre Theatre

After wrapping-up current U.S. dates for the Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour this spring, KANSAS will debut a track from "The Absence of Presence" live, this summer, during the Juke Box Heroes 2020 Tour when the band will be touring with Foreigner and Europe.

Tickets for the KANSAS Point of Know Return Anniversary European Tour will go on sale this week. Ticket and VIP Package information is available at KansasBand.com. Tickets for the U.S. Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour, Juke Box Heroes 2020 Tour, and KANSAS Classics dates are on sale now with ticket and VIP package information are also available at KansasBand.com.

For more information on KANSAS, The Absence of Presence, The Point of Know Return Anniversary European Tour, The Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour, or the Juke Box Heroes 2020 tour, please visit: www.kansasband.com





