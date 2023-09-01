Kanii Drops New Single 'Marry Me'

“marry me” follows on the heels of Kanii's sultry single “BABY I’M HOME," a collaboration with Odetari and 9lives, and the Riovaz-assisted "waiting alonE."

Sep. 01, 2023

Viral phenomenon Kanii (pronounced Ka-Nee) returns with the dizzying new single “marry me.” Atmospheric and alluring, the funky track finds the 18-year-old blending his many influences into a pop daydream, which will undoubtedly be a highlight of his set when he hits the road this fall with Riovaz. See the full list of tour dates below.

Built upon lush, ethereal synths and set in motion by a house beat that oozes cavalier confidence, the stylish new single is a call to the dancefloor. “Humor me, girl I know,” Kanii sings on the after-hours track. “I feel your body call, leave a message at the tone.” The track manages to be mysterious and soulful while also anthemic, especially when the irresistible chorus kicks in: "You think you're one of a kind, you are the last on my mind." 

About the track Kanii shares, “marry me is about how even though being with someone can be tempting. It’s often better to be alone and to find comfort within yourself.”

“marry me” follows on the heels of Kanii's sultry single “BABY I’M HOME," a collaboration with Odetari and 9lives, and the Riovaz-assisted "waiting alonE." Not to mention his critically acclaimed 8-track project exiit, which dropped in June. Anyone who’s been paying attention knows Kanii’s uncanny ability to deliver wonderfully unorthodox melodies and infectious hooks is all but incomparable.  

In the spring, Kanii's hypnotic track “I Know” catapulted onto the Billboard Hot 100, while “I Know (PRISVX Edit)” climbed into the Top 50 of the US Spotify Chart and Top 120 of the Global Spotify Chart. So far, "I Know" has amassed north of 219 million global streams and counting in addition to over 7 million combined YouTube views so far, cementing the teenager's status as an artist to watch.

Hailing from Washington D.C., the former Duke Ellington School of the Arts student has built a loyal social media following with his undefinable brand of pop. Now, with “marry me,” Kanii continues to take his ever-evolving sound in dazzling new directions. 

TOUR DATES

9/15 Riovaz Fall Tour 2023 - San Francisco CA - Rickshaw Stop

9/16 Riovaz Fall Tour 2023 - Los Angeles CA - The Roxy

9/17 Riovaz Fall Tour 2023 - Santa Ana CA Constellation Room

9/20 Riovaz Fall Tour 2023 - Phoenix AZ - The Rebel Lounge

9/23 Riovaz Fall Tour 2023 - Austin TX - Parish

9/26 Riovaz Fall Tour - Chicago IL - Subterranean

9/27 Riovaz Fall Tour - Detroit MI - The Pike Room

9/28 Riovaz Fall Tour - Toronto ON - The Velvet Underground

10/01 Riovaz Fall Tour - Montreal QC - Petit Campus

10/03  Riovaz Fall Tour - Washington DC - Songbyrd

10/04 Riovaz Fall Tour - Cambridge MA - Middle East Upstairs

10/06 Riovaz Fall Tour - Philadelphia PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore

10/07 Riovaz Fall Tour - New York NY - Gramercy Theater 

10/08 Riovaz Fall Tour - New York NY – Racket



