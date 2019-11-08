Kane Brown Announces First Worldwide Tour For 2020

Multi-Platinum, 3X AMA award-winning artist Kane Brown today announced his first ever international headlining tour, The Worldwide Beautiful Tour. Announced by USA Today, Kane Brown's Worldwide Beautiful Tour will kick off officially on February 2nd, 2020 internationally in Dublin, Ireland following Brown's sold-out Los Angeles Staples Center headlining date on January 9th as part of the Staples Center 20th Anniversary Celebration. The Worldwide Beautiful Tour will make stops in the US, Europe and Canada. Starting in Dublin (2/2), the tour will also head to London (2/4), Amsterdam (2/5), Paris (2/6), and Berlin (2/8) before circling back to kick-off the North American leg of the tour on February 29th. Country hitmakers Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane also join The Worldwide Beautiful Tour lineup, with each rotating direct support slots throughout the tour. An additional first of four opening act will be announced in 2020. Tickets for The Worldwide Beautiful Tour will go on sale Friday, November 15th at 10am local time.*

"Breakthrough entertainer" (Associated Press) Kane Brown continues to "defy-genres" and "break boundaries" (Billboard) in country music. The leading vocalist's latest collaboration, the "brutally catchy" (Rolling Stone) "One Thing Right" with internationally renowned DJ/producer Marshmello has already amassed nearly 400 million streams worldwide, and can be found HERE. In addition to Brown's vocal highlighted on the track, which "shines with his deep twang that is both warm and dangerous," (Rolling Stone) he also co-wrote "One Thing Right."

Noted as being the "future of Country" (Billboard) and one of "31 People Changing the South" (Time), Brown released his sophomore Experiment in November 2018, which debuted #1 on both the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums chart. With Experiment, Brown became the only male country artist in more than 24 years to debut at the top of the Billboard 200, and only one of three country artists to top the Billboard 200 chart in all of 2018. To date, Experiment has produced back-to-back #1 hits-the Platinum-certified singles, "Lose It" and "Good As You,"- and was ranked by The New York Times as one of the Top 10 Best Albums of the Year. An ACM, AMA, Billboard and CMT Music Awards nominee, Brown first broke through the country charts with his debut self-titled album, which debuted #1 on the Billboard Top Country Album charts and spent a record-breaking 13 weeks at the top of the chart. Brown is the first artist in Billboard history to Top all 5 Billboard Country charts simultaneously and with the 4X Platinum certifications of "Heaven" and "What Ifs," he is one of only five country acts with multiple 4X Platinum hits (joining Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt and Taylor Swift.)

With "crowd-pleasing original tunes and the voice to make them memorable" (The Roanoke Times), Brown is "not your typical every day act," and has earned praise as "the boundary-defying future of country music," (Atlanta Journal Constitution) and "one of the genre's biggest and most unique artists" (The Commercial Appeal). The arena headliner who puts on "an extraordinarily ebullient concert" (Kansas City Star) continues to earn praise and break concert records with his sold-out live performances, including a recent record at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for most fans in attendance for a country act and with his recent headlining Staples Center show, which sold out in less than two hours.

Live Nation is the official US tour promoter and Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of the Worldwide Beautiful Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com. For official tour information, including ticket information please visit kanebrownmusic.com. Following the success of Brown's sold-out Live Forever Tour, Marathon Petroleum will continue to fuel Kane Brown on the road in 2020.

Kane Brown WorldWide Beautiful Tour Dates:

DATECITYVENUE

2/2/2020 Dublin, Ireland Academy Dublin

2/4/2020 London, UK O2 Forum Kentish Town

2/5/2020 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg

2/6/2020 Paris, France L'Alhambra

2/8/2020 Berlin, German Metropol

2/29/2020 Atlantic City, NJ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

3/1/2020 Allentown, PA PPL Center

3/5/2020 Portland, ME Cross Insurance Arena

3/6/2020 Albany, NY Times Union Center

3/7/2020 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

3/19/2020 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

3/20/2020 Oshawa, ON Tribute Comm. Centre

3/21/2020 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

3/26/2020 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum

3/28/2020 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

4/23/2020 Tupelo, MS BancorpSouth Arena

4/24/2020 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

4/25/2020 Lafayette, LA CAJUNDOME

4/30/2020 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center

5/1/2020 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena

5/7/2020 Lincoln, NE** Pinnacle Bank Arena

5/8/2020 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

5/9/2020Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

*Jacksonville, Florida tickets will go on-sale Friday, December 6th and Lincoln, Nebraska tickets will go on-sale Friday, November 15th at 12pm local time.





