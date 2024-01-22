Kameron Marlowe Unveils 'The Strangers Tour'

Standout Country star Kameron Marlowe charges into 2024 with the exciting announcement of the Strangers Tour. Revealed today, the tour will set out across the country for 13 dates and is named after his highly anticipated new release with Ella Langley, “Strangers,” due Friday, Jan. 26 (PRE-SAVE).

The tour's opening weekend will kick off in Nacogdoches, Texas (4/4), including a stop at the legendary Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth (4/5), and Stillwater, Okla. (4/6) as it spans across the U.S. before concluding on May 23 in Fort Myers, Fla..

The Strangers Tour pre-sale begins Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. local time exclusively on Spotify. Public on sale begins Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. CT. Special guests for the tour will be announced soon. To purchase tickets, visit kameronmarlowe.com. The Strangers Tour will commence after the road warrior wraps his I Can Lie Tour on March 1. The “sterling vocalist” (MusicRow) played over 30 headline dates in 2023, 21 of which sold out 1500-2000 capacity rooms.

Come spring, the North Carolina native will join CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson for the Australian leg of her Country's Cool Again Tour, gracing stages for multiple nights down under. Last year, Marlowe supported Thomas Rhett before joining Country superstars Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis and Parker McCollum on dates throughout the year. His festival circuit included some of Country music's most sought-after events such as Country 2 Country: C2C in London, Stagecoach Music Festival, Faster Horses, Windy City Smokeout, Watershed and Lasso Music Festival in Montreal.

A true streaming and vocal powerhouse with over 860 million total global streams to date, Marlowe heads into 2024 as MusicRow's Next Big Thing, reinforcing previous acclaim from Opry's NextStage, CMT's Listen Up, Amazon Music's One to Watch, Pandora, Spotify and more than a dozen media outlets. Keep up with Marlowe on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok and visit KameronMarlowe.com for tour dates and more information.

Strangers Tour Dates:

April 4, 2024 in Nacogdoches, Texas at Banita Creek Hall

April 5, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas at Billy Bob's Texas - Main Stage

April 6, 2024 in Stillwater, Okla. at Tumbleweed Dance Hall

April 19, 2024 in Airway Heights, Wash. at Spokane Live

April 20, 2024 in Portland, Ore. at Crystal Ballroom

April 21, 2024 in Seattle, Wash. at Showbox SoDo

April 25, 2024 in Billings, Mont. at Pub Station Ballroom

April 26, 2024 in Deadwood, S.D. at Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel Casino

April 27, 2024 in Sioux Falls, S.D. at The District

May 9, 2024 in Springfield, Ill. at Boondocks

May 10, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio at KEMBA Live! Indoor Pavilion

May 11, 2024 in Franklin, Ohio at JD Legends

May 23, 2024 in Fort Myers, Fla. at The Ranch

ABOUT KAMERON MARLOWE

Fusing steel-toed toughness with a visceral approach to songwriting, Kameron Marlowe's sound is built around edgy electric twang, smoldering shades of gritty rock and a touch of bluesy tenderness, living comfortably in the darker corners of the honky tonk. Launching onto the music scene with unstoppable momentum fueled by his Platinum-certified debut release “Giving You Up,” Marlowe delivered his debut album We Were Cowboys, in 2022 produced by Dann Huff.

The critically acclaimed collection includes Platinum-certified debut release “Giving You Up” and Gold-certified hit “Burn 'Em All,” was one of 2022's top streaming country albums on Spotify, and named one of the year's best by Raised Rowdy and Entertainment Focus. Named to CMT's 2023 Listen Up class of exciting new talent and the Opry NextStage program, Marlowe was also previously highlighted as One to Watch by Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, and more than a dozen media outlets.

Now, Marlowe begins his sophomore chapter of music with “Tennessee Don't Mind,” an ode to the complex intersection of a life on the road full of fans screaming your name, and the quiet solitude of returning home. The single that showcases the North Carolina native's “gravelly voice” (Billboard) drops as Marlowe's headlining I Can Lie Tour continues nationwide, following recent tours with Luke Bryan and Jordan Davis earlier this year. Marlowe heads into 2024 with more live shows and new music announcing soon, visit kameronmarlowe.com for updates and to stay connected.

Photo credit: Trea Allen