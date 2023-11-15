Kamaiyah Releases New Single 'Groupies' & Announces New Album

After recently releasing a collaborative project, The Am3rican Dream, with Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud, Kamaiyah is back with a new single and video for “Groupies.”

Along with the new single and video, Kamaiyah has also announced her new album Another Summer Night. You can watch the video for “Groupies” below and the single is now available at all DSP's. Another Summer Night will be released on 11-24.23. As an added bonus, you can also stream “XXL Letterman” below as well.

The former XXL Freshmen Class member's swagger and charismatic raps shine through on Another Summer Night, and the funky, freaky spirit of her hometown of Oakland remains a core and vital element in her music. Another Summer Night features appearances from Jay Worthy and 03 Greedo.

Watch Kamaiyah's “Groupie” Video: