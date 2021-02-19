Kalie Shorr's New Song 'Amy' Debuts Today

Critically acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Kalie Shorr's new song, "Amy," is debuting today on tmwrk records. Listen/share below.

Produced by Butch Walker (Avril Lavigne, Taylor Swift, Green Day), "Amy" was written by Shorr, Candi Carpenter and John Caldwell and is the first track released from Shorr's forthcoming EP, set for release later this year. Additional details to be announced soon.

Reflecting on the song, Shorr shares, "Sometimes a song that pours out of me is from hurt and sometimes it's from anger. 'Amy' is from both, and it came from a cathartic writing session with my friends Candi Carpenter and John Caldwell. I'd been working on this song idea for two and half years. After we finished it, I randomly decided to put an acoustic version of the song up on TikTok. I didn't realize how many people had been in a similar position and needed a song to let them know they weren't alone in that hurt. I never expected that response, I never expected two million people to see it, and I certainly never expected that I would get to record the song with Butch Walker. Anyone who knows me knows that his music (and the music he's produced) has been the soundtrack to my life. And now it still is, just a lot more literally. My music has always been honest and unfiltered, and it's been so eye opening, from Open Book to 'Amy,' to see how being vulnerable about your hurt can lead directly to healing."

Walker adds, "Kalie posted a 30 second video of her song 'Amy' on acoustic guitar on TikTok. That's all I really needed to hear. I was already a big fan of her voice and her personality as an artist...BUT...the song immediately caught my ears, and the lyrics are honest and brutal. I kinda like that in a song!"

The new song continues a series of breakout years for Shorr and furthers her reputation as "a woman who won't be silenced" (Billboard). Her critically acclaimed debut album, Open Book, was released in 2019 with its deluxe edition, Open Book: Unabridged, following this past December. Self-released by Shorr, Open Book received widespread critical praise and landed on several "Best of 2019" lists including The New York Times, Variety, Stereogum, The Bitter Southerner and NPR Music, who praised, "Wow this new Kalie Shorr album is good. Mainstream millennial/Z country that makes me think of Avril and Phoebe Bridgers somehow meeting and forming a consciousness raising group...Hot stuff from one of Nashville's most promising." Moreover, The New York Times declared, "the sort of gut-wrenching album made by someone who understands how vital and detailed country music can be, and who is faithful to its heritage (including its lineage of resistance)," while Variety proclaimed, "one of the best contemporary songwriters the genre has to offer."

Listen to "Amy" here: