Kali Uchis' Sin Miedo (del Amor Y Otros Demonios) Debuts To Chart Success; Nominated For Grammy Award

Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), the second album and first Spanish-language project from Grammy and Latin Grammy-nominated artist Kali Uchis that came out last week via Interscope, has accumulated 26 million global streams in its first week,

The album also reached #1 on Apple Music's U.S. Latin chart, #6 and #7 on Spotify's U.S. Albums and Global Albums charts respectively, #2 and #21 on Billboard Latin Pop Albums and Top Latin Albums charts respectively and various songs from the album have been added to top playlists on Spotify-such as Fuego, POLLEN and Future Hits: Latin-as well as Apple Music and Amazon. Additionally, Uchis is featured on the cover of TIDAL's Sentimental playlist and Pandora's Del Corazón playlist.

Furthermore, Uchis is nominated for Best Dance Recording alongside Kaytranada at the 2021 Grammys for their collaboration "10%."

Executive produced by Tainy, the album features previously released tracks "la luna enamorada," "te pongo mal (prendelo)" with Jowell & Randy, "La Luz" with Jhay Cortez-praised by HYPEBEAST as a "dreamy mid-tempo Latin groove"-and "Aquí Yo Mando" with Rico Nasty-which Uproxx called "sultry and smooth"-in addition to a collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR and eight new tracks.

Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Kali Uchis rose to prominence with her project Por Vida in 2015. Uchis' 2018 debut album, Isolation, received widespread critical acclaim and was featured on Best Of lists in Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, Vulture and many more. Uchis has collaborated and shared stages with Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Juanes, Diplo, Major Lazer, Tyler, The Creator, Daniel Caesar, Bootsy Collins, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more and has toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia and at Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many others.

