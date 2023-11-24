Kali Uchis & Karol G Unveil 'Labios Mordidos'

Global superstars and fellow Colombians Kali Uchis and Karol G unveil a new collaboration, “Labios Mordidos,” today alongside a video. Karol teased the track in her performance at this weekend’s Billboard Music Awards.

Kali and Karol—two of the most-streamed women in music today—have become friends in recent years, bonding over their shared Colombian roots and first collaborating on “ME TENGO QUE IR” from Karol’s Mañana Sera Bonita (Bichota Season) earlier this year.

“I’m so excited for the Kuchis to finally have one of my favorite songs on Orquídeas with one of my favorite artists, Karol,” Uchis says. “I hope this brings everyone lots of holiday cheer and you make plenty of memories going into the new year with this song!”

“Labios Mordidos” is taken from Kali’s fourth LP and second Spanish-language album, Orquídeas, set for release January 12, 2024—pre-order/pre-save it here.

Beyond Karol G, Orquídeas features collaborations with some of the biggest names in Latin music including Peso Pluma and Rauw Alejandro. Thus far, Kali has previewed the album with the global hit “Muñekita,” featuring El Alfa and City Girl’s JT, and “Te Mata,” Kali’s top Latin single debut to date.

Last month, Kali wrapped her completely sold-out, two-part headlining Red Moon In Venus Tour—with stops at theaters and arenas nationwide, a massive mainstage slot at Coachella in April and international festivals including Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil and Estéreo Picnic in Colombia. She officially finished this run of tour dates with a performance at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

Kali’s latest album, Red Moon In Venus, was released in March to widespread critical acclaim and became her first Top 10 charting album, debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200. The album has been featured on Best Of 2023 lists from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, The Washington Post, Complex, Variety, Billboard and more—listen here.

Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Kali Uchis is a global superstar who has released several of the most lauded albums of the past decade: the 2015 mixtape Por Vida, her massively acclaimed 2018 debut album Isolation, 2020’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞, and this year’s Red Moon In Venus. Kali is a Grammy, Billboard Latin Music, Billboard Music, American Music, Premios Nuestra Tierra and Univision Premios Juventud award winner and Variety Hitmakers honoree.

Her 2021 smash hit “telepatía” has been streamed more than 2 billion times to date and is the Billboard Hot 100’s longest running Spanish song by a solo act this decade with a 23-week streak. Kali has collaborated and shared stages with SZA, Lana Del Rey, Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada and more and has toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia, Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many others.