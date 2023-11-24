Kali Uchis & Karol G Unveil 'Labios Mordidos'

“Labios Mordidos” is taken from Kali’s fourth LP and second Spanish-language album, Orquídeas, set for release January 12, 2024.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video

Kali Uchis & Karol G Unveil 'Labios Mordidos'

Global superstars and fellow Colombians Kali Uchis and Karol G unveil a new collaboration, “Labios Mordidos,” today alongside a video. Karol teased the track in her performance at this weekend’s Billboard Music Awards.

Kali and Karol—two of the most-streamed women in music today—have become friends in recent years, bonding over their shared Colombian roots and first collaborating on “ME TENGO QUE IR” from Karol’s Mañana Sera Bonita (Bichota Season) earlier this year.

“I’m so excited for the Kuchis to finally have one of my favorite songs on Orquídeas with one of my favorite artists, Karol,” Uchis says. “I hope this brings everyone lots of holiday cheer and you make plenty of memories going into the new year with this song!”

“Labios Mordidos” is taken from Kali’s fourth LP and second Spanish-language album, Orquídeas, set for release January 12, 2024—pre-order/pre-save it here.

Beyond Karol G, Orquídeas features collaborations with some of the biggest names in Latin music including Peso Pluma and Rauw Alejandro. Thus far, Kali has previewed the album with the global hit “Muñekita,” featuring El Alfa and City Girl’s JT, and “Te Mata,” Kali’s top Latin single debut to date.

Last month, Kali wrapped her completely sold-out, two-part headlining Red Moon In Venus Tour—with stops at theaters and arenas nationwide, a massive mainstage slot at Coachella in April and international festivals including Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil and Estéreo Picnic in Colombia. She officially finished this run of tour dates with a performance at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

Kali’s latest album, Red Moon In Venus, was released in March to widespread critical acclaim and became her first Top 10 charting album, debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200. The album has been featured on Best Of 2023 lists from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, The Washington Post, Complex, Variety, Billboard and more—listen here.

Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Kali Uchis is a global superstar who has released several of the most lauded albums of the past decade: the 2015 mixtape Por Vida, her massively acclaimed 2018 debut album Isolation, 2020’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞, and this year’s Red Moon In Venus. Kali is a Grammy, Billboard Latin Music, Billboard Music, American Music, Premios Nuestra Tierra and Univision Premios Juventud award winner and Variety Hitmakers honoree. 

Her 2021 smash hit “telepatía” has been streamed more than 2 billion times to date and is the Billboard Hot 100’s longest running Spanish song by a solo act this decade with a 23-week streak. Kali has collaborated and shared stages with SZA, Lana Del Rey, Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada and more and has toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia, Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many others.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Michael Anthony Delivers This Moment Photo
Michael Anthony Delivers 'This Moment'

Gradually building a captivating soundscape, Michael Anthony creates a brooding atmosphere with deep and driving bass. Introducing delicate piano melodies and soaring vocals, this carefully crafted cut floats across different heights and textures, showcasing Michael's innate production talents. Encompassing modern club culture.

2
Tiffany Poon Presents Diaries | Schumann Photo
Tiffany Poon Presents 'Diaries | Schumann'

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Tiffany Poon, “classical pianist of the new generation”, who makes her Pentatone debut with her album Diaries. Through her vivid interpretation of Robert Schumann's masterpieces, Tiffany invites us on a journey through her musical diary.

3
The Last Rockstars Announce Rescheduled Los Angeles Show Photo
The Last Rockstars Announce Rescheduled Los Angeles Show

Japanese rock supergroup THE LAST ROCKSTARS announced today that they will be postponing their upcoming Los Angeles concert, which was scheduled for November 29 at YouTube Theater, citing unforeseen circumstances. Don't miss this highly anticipated event!

4
Zara Larsson Releases New Holiday Singles Memory Lane & Winter Song Photo
Zara Larsson Releases New Holiday Singles 'Memory Lane' & 'Winter Song'

From good times to seasonal gloom, each track on the festive collection nods to a different aspect of the holiday season. The project will play a pivotal role in Zara’s upcoming holiday performances in Sweden — also titled Honor The Light — on December 8 and 9 in Stockholm and December 16 in Skellefetea.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Tom Gabriel Warrior's Triumph of Death Release 'Messiah' VisualVideo: Tom Gabriel Warrior's Triumph of Death Release 'Messiah' Visual
Kid Koi Releases New Single 'LA'Kid Koi Releases New Single 'LA'
Video: Watch Eric McCormack on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVideo: Watch Eric McCormack on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Attack On Titan Adapts the Manga's 'Baby' Scene in FinaleAttack On Titan Adapts the Manga's 'Baby' Scene in Finale

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO