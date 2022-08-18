Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kali Uchis Is a Three-Time Finalist for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Kali Uchis Is a Three-Time Finalist for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, the longest-running awards show in Latin music, will take place at Miami’s Watsco Center.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 18, 2022  

Grammy-winning, Colombian American artist Kali Uchis is a finalist for the second year in a row at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Uchis is a finalist in three categories-Latin Pop Artist of the Year (Solo), Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year (Female) and Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year (Female). Last year, Uchis received seven nominations and won Latin Pop Album of the Year for her critically acclaimed Spanish album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞.

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, the longest-running awards show in Latin music, will take place at Miami's Watsco Center. The three-hour live awards show, which will feature performances by the top names in Latin music, will begin at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by the one-hour red carpet special "La Alfombra de los Premios Billboard."

The awards will be broadcast simultaneously on Spanish entertainment cable network Universo, throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional, and on demand the next day on Peacock.

Earlier this year, Uchis was nominated for six Latin American Music Awards and won Favorite Latin Song for "telepatía" at the 2021 American Music Awards. Additionally, her Spanish-language album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ was nominated for Best Música Urbana Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.




From This Author - Michael Major


BLACKPINK Announces the #PinkVenomChallenge on YouTube ShortsBLACKPINK Announces the #PinkVenomChallenge on YouTube Shorts
August 18, 2022

Once BLACKPINK unleashes the music video for ‘Pink Venom’ on YouTube, the group is inviting fans to head to YouTube Shorts to join the #PinkVenomChallenge. BLINKs around the world can participate by creating and sharing their best dance moves from the ‘Pink Venom’ music video, adding the hashtag #PinkVenomChallenge.
Stu Brooks Shares New Single 'Sound The Alarm' Featuring Patrick StumpStu Brooks Shares New Single 'Sound The Alarm' Featuring Patrick Stump
August 18, 2022

Sharing the stage or the studio with everyone from Academy® Award winner Lady Gaga, Danny Elfman, Lauryn Hill, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige to Mike Patton, Pretty Lights, Mark Guiliana, Slick Rick, and even a posthumous recording for Tupac Shakur, Stu Brooks' playing reverberates on an emotional and spiritual level.
COME FROM AWAY Writer David Hein Creates New EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE CharacterCOME FROM AWAY Writer David Hein Creates New EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE Character
August 18, 2022

A Spider-Hero unlike any other makes her dazzling debut! Meet Spinstress, a Spider-Princess who sings, talks to spiders and kicks villainous butt throughout her kingdom! David Hein, writer of the Broadway smash hit Come From Away, brings her to life alongside amazing artist Luciano Vecchio. Check out a photo now!
Renée Fleming's CITIES THAT SING Concert to Be Released in IMAX TheatersRenée Fleming's CITIES THAT SING Concert to Be Released in IMAX Theaters
August 18, 2022

Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing - Paris is directed by François-René Martin and produced by Tripp Hornick and Elmar Kruse. Executive Producers are Jason Richmond, John Turner and Bruce H. Lipnick. Additional details for Venice along with additional Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing destinations to be announced in the coming months.
Lecx Stacy Announces New EP 'Held My Gaze'Lecx Stacy Announces New EP 'Held My Gaze'
August 18, 2022

Arriving alongside the news is the second single and video, “Took My Time”, follows the release of “Haunted Be Thy” and is co-directed by Lecx Stacy and quami.xyz. The two bring to life the ‘Americana’ feel of the song and video as it depicts the simple country life and more amongst the rural backdrop of the Pacific Northwest. 